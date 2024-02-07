AU10TIX Strengthens Leadership Team with Seven Key Appointments Over Past Year, Accelerating Growth Strategy

TEL AVIV, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that it has added seven executives to its growing team over the past year. These appointments are a strategic response to AU10TIX's significant growth and continuing global expansion.

Hanna Schindler has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). She is responsible for business development, sales, customer retention, loyalty, and customer experience across all facets of the company's operations. Schindler has 25 years of industry experience, including senior management business development roles at Amdocs and Bank Leumi. She also served as the CEO of PEPPER Global.

Erez Hershkovitz has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has a demonstrated history of success in the complex financial environment of the high tech industry, and is highly skilled in business and finance models, financial accounting, corporate finance, FP&A, taxes, due diligence and M&A. He previously served as CFO for Voyager Labs and has also held senior financial positions with Check Point Software Technologies and EY.

Amazia Keidar has joined as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He previously served as the International VP of Field Marketing at Cellebrite, where he led the company's field marketing strategy, programs, and execution for six years. Before that, Keidar held senior sales and marketing positions at Microsoft, AllJobs, CA Technologies, and RISCO Group

Avidan Lamdan has joined as VP Research and Development (R&D). He has over 30 years of technical and agile expertise, with a focus on OTT and security. Lamdan previously served as CTO of nartis.ai, and has also held VP roles with Synamedia, Kaltura, and Tvinci.

Matan Shaham has joined as VP Product. He has over 25 years of industry experience, including 10 years of senior product management roles at Rapid7, BlinkOps and IronSource. Shaham has also served as Senior Director at Cognyte (formerly known as Verint Cyber Intelligence).

Moshe Naftaly has joined as VP Delivery and Operation. He brings 30 years of experience in the software industry, including 14 years with Amdocs as Delivery VP and 12 as programs lead for HP, Amdocs, Tech Mahindra, Vodafone Germany and more.

Chen Hofesh Katz has joined as VP of HR. She has 20 years of experience as VP of HR working with innovative technology companies, including Alcatel Lucent, Time to Know, GOARC and Attenti.

"We are thrilled to have these seven talented leaders on the AU10TIX team as we prepare for another year of extraordinary growth," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "This strategic expansion underscores AU10TIX's commitment to innovation, excellence, and continued leadership in the digital identity verification landscape."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates, and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

