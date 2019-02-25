AU10TIX Wins 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Award

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX has been announced Red Herring Top 100 Europe award winner at the Top 100 forum. AU10TIX was recognized for setting the new standards of 2nd generation ID authentication & onboarding automation in Customer-Not-Present, KYC-regulated markets.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring's editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"In 2019, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe AU10TIX embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. AU10TIX should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software-based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit www.au10tix.com

Contact:

AU10TIX

Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing

Email: ofer.friedman@au10tix.com

Tel.: +357 (22) 007698

ICTS International NV

Alon Raich

Email: mail@ictsinternational.com

Tel.: +31-20-716 3421

