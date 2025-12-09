Auburn Community Hospital Leverages Dialog Health to Drive Patient Collections

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auburn Community Hospital (ACH) has adopted advanced text messaging and short link technology from Dialog Health, a leader in healthcare communication solutions, to enhance patient engagement and improve payment performance.

ACH, serving New York's Cayuga County and surrounding areas, first partnered with Dialog Health in September 2022 and expanded its initiative in July 2025 by deploying the company's trackable short link technology to strengthen its patient collections outreach. The technology enables healthcare providers like ACH to insert, send, and monitor links within patient text messages directly through the Dialog Health platform. Using the platform's integrated AnalyticsPRO dashboard, staff can measure patient interaction in real time, providing insight into which content drives the strongest response and value.

Faced with time-intensive and costly manual patient outreach methods like phone calls and mailed statements that delivered limited engagement and return on investment (ROI), ACH expanded its use of Dialog Health. This allowed the hospital to adopt a more efficient and measurable way to prompt patients to pay outstanding balances and access financial assistance resources.

Over a 90-day period from mid-July to mid-October, ACH's central billing office achieved the following results:

More than 12,500 patients received a payment-related text message

More than 3,700 patients (30%) clicked a short link

More than 1,000 patients clicked multiple times, demonstrating strong engagement and intent

More than 500 patients responded to inquire about financial assistance

By significantly reducing manual phone calls and mailed statements, ACH streamlined workflows, reduced administrative burden, and improved ROI. Dialog Health's short link technology allows both unique patient tracking and general link tracking, providing actionable insights for targeted follow-up and continuous optimization.

"Ensuring that our patients can easily understand their balances, access any financial assistance they need, and pay for their care is a top priority for us," said Jason Lesch, CFO of Auburn Community Hospital. "We want the financial side of their experience to be as smooth as possible, and using Dialog Health's technology has helped us simplify the process for patients while giving our staff better tools to assist them."

"Hospitals are under immense pressure to maximize collections and reduce outstanding balances," said Sean Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Dialog Health. "Our partnership with Auburn Community Hospital shows what's possible when technology, expertise, and a commitment to improving patient engagement come together. At Dialog Health, we take pride in delivering strategies — not just tools — that drive meaningful, measurable results."

