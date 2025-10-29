FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a leader in innovative healthcare communication solutions, announces the launch of its new AI Translator, empowering organizations to communicate effortlessly in over 130 languages. This breakthrough enables healthcare providers to engage patients, their caregivers, and staff via conversational two-way text messaging in the language they understand best, removing barriers to care and improving outcomes.

Dialog Health's AI Translator Brings 130+ Languages to Patient Text Messaging

Communicating with patients in their preferred language is essential to building trust, boosting satisfaction, ensuring compliance, and delivering measurable improvements in both clinical and financial results. While many providers have invested in translation for in-person care, extending that accessibility to mobile messaging has been challenging due to staffing limitations, technical constraints, and other obstacles.

Dialog Health's powerful AI Translator changes that, making multilingual communication simple and scalable.

Integrated into the Dialog Health platform, the AI Translator leverages Azure's no-trace translation technology and carefully designed artificial intelligence to automatically convert both outgoing and incoming messages. Users can message patients in their chosen language and instantly translate replies — or even the entire conversation — back to English through the company's intuitive AnalyticsPRO dashboard.

"Our mission has always been to help healthcare organizations communicate more effectively and efficiently with the people they serve," said Sean Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Dialog Health. "By adding AI-powered translation across all of our message types, we're breaking down communication barriers that have too often left patients behind. This innovation helps ensure that language is no longer an obstacle to engagement or care."

Early adopters are already seeing remarkable results with the AI Translator. Dialog Health clients using multilingual messaging have reported:

380% increases in response rates, as patients engage more when they understand their messages

13% higher reach rates, helping providers connect with more patients

66% reduction in same-day cancellations, as clearer instructions lead to fewer missed appointments

Fewer surgical procedure no-gos, as patients better understand and follow preparation instructions

Higher patient satisfaction scores, thanks to personalized communication in their native language

With Dialog Health's AI Translator, organizations can send inclusive, understandable messages that drive better participation and outcomes. The result is happier patients, improved health, and strengthened clinical and financial performance.

"AI translation is a powerful step toward a more connected, patient-centered healthcare experience," Roy added. "It's about meeting people where they are and making every interaction personal, understandable, and meaningful. With this technology, there's no need to wait for a translator or delay communication. Every member of your team is empowered to engage patients instantly, in their own language."

To learn more about the AI Translator and see how it enhances two-way patient communication and engagement, schedule a demo at dialoghealth.com.

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a leader in healthcare SMS communication and analytics software, providing advanced solutions that enhance patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve outcomes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Dialog Health is dedicated to helping healthcare providers improve communication for better outcomes. For more information about Dialog Health, visit dialoghealth.com.

