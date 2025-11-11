Dialog Health Showcases Impressive, Extensive Results of Trackable Short Link Technology

New analysis of nearly 250,000 messages highlights strong engagement and measurable ROI across the patient care continuum.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a leader in innovative healthcare communication solutions, announces new findings demonstrating the impact of its trackable short link technology. Analysis of nearly 250,000 messages sent through the platform shows that healthcare organizations are using Dialog Health short links to drive measurable engagement, streamline workflows, strengthen patient relationships, and improve financial performance across every stage of care.

Developed with feedback and recommendations from a nationally recognized ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and hospital leaders, Dialog Health's short links — launched just over seven months ago — enable healthcare providers to drop, send, and monitor links directly within the platform.

Through the built-in Dialog Health AnalyticsPRO dashboard, staff can easily see how many patients click links and how often, allowing real-time insight into which content drives the most engagement and value.

More than 90% of messages containing Dialog Health short links are sent through automated workflows, ensuring timely, personalized communication without adding burden to staff.

Proven Engagement and Real Results

Early adopters are reporting significant gains in efficiency, engagement, and patient, physician, and staff satisfaction. One ASC has used Dialog Health's trackable short link technology to deliver surgical preparation instructions to patients. In less than two months, the center sent more than 1,500 messages containing links to preoperative materials. With a 94% reach rate, those messages generated more than 1,800 total clicks, equating to a 125% clickthrough rate. The initiative helped decrease procedure cancellations while increasing staff productivity by reducing the need for manual follow-up calls.

Another ASC used trackable short links to simplify the review process for patients, sending direct links to Google and Facebook review pages. The campaign generated approximately 30 new reviews each month, contributing to a 4.9 Google rating and a 100% Facebook recommendation score.

Across the approximately 250,000 messages analyzed, overall engagement with messages containing short links remains exceptionally strong, with average total click rates near 50%. Certain message categories, such as pre-op and clinical instructions and educational content, have click rates exceeding 100%, as patients revisit critical information multiple times. These findings confirm that concise, well-timed digital communication can have a measurable impact on preparedness, satisfaction, and revenue performance.

Healthcare organizations are leveraging Dialog Health's short link technology in multiple ways: confirming patients have received preparation and arrival instructions, ensuring post-procedure resources are easily accessible, prompting timely bill payments, delivering maps and location details, sharing benefit information, and driving higher rates of follow-up scheduling. Many partners are seeing reductions in no-shows and no-gos, improved recovery experiences, and stronger patient loyalty as a result.

Advancing Insight With Unique Link Tracking

Dialog Health's latest enhancement — unique link tracking — takes short links further by delivering subscriber-level engagement data. Providers can now see exactly who clicked which link, how often, and when, allowing teams to identify engaged versus disengaged audiences, personalize follow-ups, and tie link engagement directly to ROI-driving actions like bill pay, scheduling, and portal use.

"This technology is helping our partners strengthen patient connections and drive measurable outcomes," said Sean Roy, Co-Founder and CEO of Dialog Health. "By understanding how and when patients engage with critical information, they can improve communication, reduce inefficiencies, and deliver better care experiences."

Thomas Pflipsen, Product Manager at Dialog Health, added: "With nearly a quarter million messages analyzed, we're seeing clear patterns in what patients value most. Unique link tracking allows clients to act on that insight, identifying who's ready to take the next step and who might need an extra reminder."

To learn more about Dialog Health's trackable short link capabilities, visit dialoghealth.com.

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a leader in healthcare SMS communication and analytics software, providing advanced solutions that enhance patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve outcomes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Dialog Health is dedicated to helping healthcare providers improve communication for better outcomes. For more information about Dialog Health, visit dialoghealth.com.

Media Contact: Simone Lavallee, Marketing Director, Dialog Health

[email protected], T: 615 973 7483

