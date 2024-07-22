AUCC Welcomes Director/Conductor of the Atlanta University Center Symphony Orchestra

Dr. Alvoy L. Bryan Jr. will join the Atlanta University Center Consortium, leading an orchestra of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman students.

ATLANTA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Alvoy L. Bryan Jr. has been chosen to lead the Atlanta University Center Orchestra and will begin in July. The Atlanta University Center Consortium will welcome the Decatur native and orchestral professional with experience teaching all levels, including lower and higher education. Bryan's uniqueness to the position includes a plethora of experience not only performing with orchestras in Atlanta and around the country, but as an instructor.

Dr. Alvoy Bryan Jr. will join the Atlanta University Center Consortium, as Director & Conductor of the Atlanta University Center Orchestra leading students from Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College.

He is a violist, violinist, and conductor with over 19 years of conducting experience and over 22 years of experience as a professional orchestral and chamber musician.

Bryan has an extensive background in higher education, having served on the faculties at Allen University (Associate Professor and Chair of Music Department), Benedict College (Music Department Coordinator), South Carolina State University, Claflin University, Presbyterian College, and Webster University. His formal music education includes a B.M. in music performance from Indiana University (Bloomington, IN), an M.M. in music performance from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a D.M.A. in music performance from the University of South Carolina.

"This is like a homecoming for me. My goal is to build this organization to one of the top orchestras in the nation recruiting the top string players in Georgia and building a reputation where students from all over the country come for professional music development," Bryan said.

The Atlanta University Center Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1997 and is a vital part of Atlanta University Center's music tapestry as music majors are required to be a part of a large instrument ensemble and for students who play string instruments such as the violin, viola, cello and double bass, this is their sole musical outlet.

"This is my life journey; I want to create the next generation of orchestral members and teachers. Less than three percent of musicians in professional orchestras are Black and I want to showcase and introduce students to Black composers like William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, Florence Beatrice Price, Dr. George Theophilus Walker and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to name a few," Bryan said.

Read the article in full: https://aucenter.edu/aucc-welcomes-director-of-the-atlanta-university-center-symphony-orchestra/

To learn more about the AUC Symphony Orchestra visit: www.aucorchestra.org

Contact: Teresa Southern

14783207753

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlanta University Center Consortium