Audi Joins Leading Smart City Peachtree Corners to Advance C-V2X Deployment Pathways Aimed at Improving Roadway Safety

The automaker will develop strategies to realize connected vehicle solutions in the award-winning smart city alongside other companies within its Curiosity Lab ecosystem – including Spoke and its VRU2X technology for cyclists



PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – and Audi of America Inc. announced a collaboration to advance cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) practical deployment pathways as part of the city's Curiosity Lab ecosystem.

Both Audi and Peachtree Corners see this as an opportune time to further deployment of C-V2X applications that allow vehicles to communicate with city-owned streets, traffic signals, crosswalk signals and other infrastructure, as well as with vulnerable road users (VRUs). With Audi having recently received a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission to deploy this advanced technology, both intend to fine-tune strategies to expand connectivity on public roadways for increased roadway safety, increased traffic efficiency and more.

"We are honored to have been selected by Audi to define how automakers and cities can together unlock the future in the world's most unique smart city environment, which includes the first-ever full C-V2X system to be implemented by a U.S. city," said City of Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson. "Our first official global vehicle manufacturer collaboration will be able to leverage our 'city street of the future,' which brings together the C-V2X vision in an unprecedented manner. This includes a top developer like Spoke, which is addressing the vulnerable road user part of the equation to make it safer for users such as cyclists. Together, we're showcasing how important it will be for people, places and things to communicate with each other to create tomorrow's safer roads."

Audi has been working with various private and public partners since 2020 to improve C-V2X technologies and protect vulnerable road users.

The automaker has worked on initial deployments with public authorities to address the safety of construction workers when vehicles approach a construction zone. In addition, Audi has collaborated with various companies to develop C-V2X technologies to connect cars with school buses to improve the safety of children and to alert drivers of active school zones.

One of these companies is Spoke, a startup aiming to transform roadway safety and rider connectivity by delivering the first-ever connected IoT ecosystem for VRUs. Its solutions equip bicycles and other VRUs with their VRU2X technology, and the company is continuing to expand its C-V2X solutions with Curiosity Lab. The announcement comes after the successful first-ever deployment of Spoke's VRU2X technology in a U.S. Pro Cycling Criterium event this past month, the Curiosity Lab Criterium, featuring Audi vehicles.

"Peachtree Corners' smart city leadership makes it the perfect environment for us to confirm how the public sector and private sector can work together for the safety and other advantages that ready-to-deploy C-V2X technology can deliver," said Brad Stertz, Director, Audi Government Affairs. "With one of the most complete smart city ecosystems anywhere, this environment will enable us to demonstrate the latest technology Audi has to offer for improved ultra-reliable and low-latency communications, leading to enhanced connectivity, increased safety and a better overall experience for the driver. It's one of the only places where every aspect of C-V2X comes together, including interaction with connected autonomous vehicles and VRUs – as a reflection of how cities and roads will look into the future."

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov .

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

