Audiences Crave So Yummy TV!; Network Sits in Top 15% of Most-Watched OTT Channels

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Media announced today that So Yummy TV, their deliciously delectable mouthwatering OTT and streaming food network, is seeing solid, successful performance and audience growth. Available to watch now on platforms including XUMO, Vizio, DirecTV, Sling, Xfinity, and others, So Yummy TV is unlike any other food-focused channel on the air today, featuring 24 hours of non-stop, original food programming ranging from short-form snackable back to back content, to culture-based adventure shows. Fans can't get enough!

In just the one month since the network launched, So Yummy TV is eating up the competition, and setting the new bar for lifestyle television. When compared to the Food, Drink, and Travel genre, So Yummy is in the 88th percentile for consumption (total time watched) on XUMO and 86th overall.

"We are proud of our exceptional track record of producing in-depth, premium content that creates an emotional connection with the So Yummy brand. We have seen the huge success of our content on digital, so it's no surprise that TV audiences are eating it up as well," says Sharon Rechter, President of First Media. "This isn't just taking social media content and putting it on television, this is unique, one-of-a-kind, premium quality content that stands out in this category, made available to consumers wherever they are, whenever they want."

Having built a significant audience of over 160 million fans, 1.5 billion video views, and an average of 79 million views per post, First Media has been delivering chart-topping digital results for brands five years in a row. Now, in a highly-saturated marketplace, So Yummy TV will differentiate itself by offering brand partners, in addition to traditional commercial media, the opportunity to fully integrate into the content it produces.

About First Media

First Media's lifestyle-focused brands inspire women every day to reimagine the ordinary to extraordinary. The multi-platform portfolio of entertainment and lifehacking brands including BabyFirst TV, Blossom, and Blusher reach more than 160 million fans on cable, digital, and out-of-home each month. The company's data-informed creative studio boasts some of the most-shared and watched original and branded video content online today. Connecting with a highly-engaged millennial audience, First Media provides creative content solutions for its brand partners across food, lifestyle, DIY, home decor, beauty, children's programming and parenting tips. For more information, visit First.Media .

