AUDIO ONE UNVEILS GLOBAL MEDIA POWERHOUSE; SECURES LANDMARK DISTRIBUTION DEAL

Beverly Hills-Based Studio Launches with Multi-City Infrastructure in Nashville, Las Vegas, Birmingham, and Atlanta; Slate Led by "The Jay Walker Podcast"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio One, the premier media and production enterprise dedicated to the ownership and scaling of high-impact intellectual property, officially announced its global launch today. In a move that signals a new era for digital broadcasting, Audio One has finalized a strategic distribution agreement with iHeartPodcasts, the world's leading podcast publisher.

The launch establishes Audio One as a dominant multi-market force, operating a sophisticated network of offices and production hubs in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta. This five-city infrastructure allows the company to bridge the gap between Hollywood's creative elite and the rapidly expanding media and culture epicenters of the South and the West.

Led by CEO & Founder Ashley Monroe, Audio One enters the market with a robust and diverse programming slate designed to dominate the cultural conversation. The network's flagship program is "The Jay Walker Podcast," hosted and executive produced by media executive Jay Walker.

"Audio One is not just a production house; it is a vertically integrated engine for ownership and cultural influence," said Ashley Monroe, CEO & Founder of Audio One. "Our partnership with iHeartPodcasts provides the global reach necessary to match our ambition. We are building a legacy-driven network that prioritizes bold storytelling, strategic leverage, and uncompromised creative control across our hubs in Beverly Hills, Nashville, and beyond."

A Premier Slate of Original Content

Audio One is launching with an aggressive lineup of over a dozen original programs, including:

The Jay Walker Podcast : Deep, high-stakes virtual interviews with global thought leaders and icons.

: Deep, high-stakes virtual interviews with global thought leaders and icons. The Mz Diva Show : Bold commentary and culture-shifting dialogue.

: Bold commentary and culture-shifting dialogue. Unk & Phew : A unique perspective on generational wisdom and contemporary life.

: A unique perspective on generational wisdom and contemporary life. The TNH Show : The heartbeat of the Nashville media and entertainment scene.

: The heartbeat of the Nashville media and entertainment scene. NNN Podcast: Cutting-edge perspectives on news, culture, and entertainment.

By leveraging its State of the Art virtual production, Audio One bypasses traditional logistical barriers, allowing for high-fidelity, real-time engagement with guests across the globe from any of its five primary hubs.

Strategic Expansion

The agreement with iHeartPodcasts ensures that Audio One's entire library will be available across the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms, utilizing iHeart's unmatched marketing and distribution machine. With a dozen more titles currently in development, Audio One is positioned to become the definitive home for creators who demand creative ownership and global scale.

About Audio One

Audio One is a premier media production company specializing in high-impact storytelling and intellectual property ownership. With a strategic footprint in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta, Audio One operates as a vertically integrated content enterprise, producing elite digital audio and video programming for a global audience.

Media Contact:

Khali West Director of Communications, Audio One

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE AUDIO ONE