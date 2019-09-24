Audioboom Reaches Agreement For Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Audioboom has subscribed to Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power Service from Nielsen Scarborough . Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power Service, launched last month , allows clients to profile shows using program titles collected from our subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights.

Only Nielsen, with its extensive Scarborough category database, has this type of advertiser connection with podcasting. Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power Service has an effective sample of over 30,000 respondents, with the ability to capture results for specific programs. It also features insights on podcast listening across 18 podcast genres, over 2,000 retail/plan-to-buy categories and hundreds of advertisers with specific brand names such as insurance companies, automotive, quick-service restaurants, home improvement retailers and more. These easy-to-use reports are generated from web-based software and have a two-time per year data release.

"Our business is built around making podcasts accessible and profitable for podcasters and advertisers, and having insights available from Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power Service will provide tremendous value for the advertisers and the talent that we work with," said Stuart Last, COO of Audioboom. "We're looking forward to utilizing the full potential of this data to allow our clients, advertisers and agencies to maximize monetization opportunities."

"As podcasts continue to grow in popularity, the industry is looking for tools that will help them correlate specific types of listeners with particular advertisers," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. "We are delighted to welcome Audioboom to Nielsen's Podcast Listener Buying Power Service. We look forward to providing this industry powerhouse with insights that will accelerate its growth into the future."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT AUDIOBOOM

Audioboom works with well-known personalities and top podcasting talent from around the world matching them with advertising agencies and brands to help them take advantage of the unique benefits offered by podcast ads. Whether it's host read endorsements, dynamically inserted ads, sponsorships or branded content, our ad sales team manages the process from beginning to end.

We also partner with leading distribution platforms and streaming services—Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher—so that listeners can access and discover podcasts on the devices and platforms of their choosing. Our sleek embeddable player allows podcasters to share content on their own websites and via social media.

In addition to hosting, distributing and monetizing content, our studios in London, Los Angeles, Mumbai and New York City produce original content for our Audioboom Originals Network and as part of bespoke production deals with well-known personalities and brands.

Key partners include A+E Networks (US), Associated Press (US), Astonishing Legends (US), Casefile True Crime (AUS), Chrisley Confessions (US), Edith Bowman (UK), Evidence Locker (AUS), F1:Beyond The Grid (UK), George Ezra & Friends (UK), Heston Blumenthal (UK), Jonathan Ross (UK), Moneycontrol Podcast (India), No Such Thing As A Fish (UK), Red FM (India), The Cycling Podcast (UK), The Totally Football Show(UK), The True Geordie Podcast (UK), True Crime Obsessed (US) and Undisclosed (US).

Original content produced by Audioboom includes An Acquired Taste, And That's Why We Drink, Blank Check, Covert, Dead Man Talking, Deliberations, InBox, It's Happening with Snooki & Joey, Mafia, Never Thought I'd Say This, The 45th and The Narrow Caves.

