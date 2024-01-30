AudioCodes and Kramer Partner to Deliver Complete Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Redefining the Meeting Experience with AI and AV Expertise

Highlights

AudioCodes and Kramer are partnering to redefine the Microsoft Teams Meeting Experience.

The partnership brings together AudioCodes' expertise in Microsoft Teams Room solutions, management tools and AI-powered meeting analytics, with Kramer's expertise in innovative audio-visual solutions.

Combining AudioCodes AI and Kramer's AV innovation allows enterprises to improve the user experience during a meeting and drive more productive, intelligence-based meeting outcomes.

The collaboration provides system integrators with a uniquely comprehensive solution for Microsoft Teams meeting spaces to support their customers' hybrid workplace strategies.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leader in advanced communications software and AI and Kramer, a pioneer in audio-visual products and solutions have announced a new partnership to deliver complete Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the meeting experience and AV-enabled hybrid work environments, offering a comprehensive approach to modern collaboration needs.

Uniting Expertise for Enhanced Communication

This strategic partnership integrates AudioCodes' Microsoft Teams Room products with Kramer's innovative audio-visual solutions. The partnership encompasses a full range of components, from video bars and compute units to speakers, DSPs, switching, efficient cable management, plus AI recording and analytics for Teams meetings, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive meeting room experience that delivers more productive meeting outcomes.

Transforming hybrid work and meeting environments, this collaboration aims to provide end-to-end solutions from small huddle rooms to expansive, fully equipped boardrooms. The synergy between AudioCodes' expertise in MTR-certified products and AI-powered voice applications, plus Kramer's proficiency in the audio-visual field is expected to elevate user experiences in hybrid work settings.

For system integrators, this partnership offers significant value. They receive a fully tested room solution where all components are guaranteed to work in harmony, along with ready-made plans and schematics for the entire installation. This approach significantly reduces adjustment times and labor costs, resulting in considerable savings and allowing system integrators to offer more competitive solutions to their customers.

Commitment to Excellence

Both companies bring a legacy of quality and innovation to this partnership, promising a user-friendly, reliable, and cutting-edge MTR solution. This alliance is not merely a combination of products but a fusion of visions, set to revolutionize the way businesses communicate and collaborate in a hybrid world.

Leaders from Kramer and AudioCodes share their excitement about this partnership:

"As we announce our partnership with AudioCodes, an esteemed leader in voice and AI solutions for Microsoft Teams, we at Kramer are taking a significant step towards fulfilling our vision of providing the most comprehensive and complete solutions for Hybrid Workspaces. This collaboration marks a milestone in our journey to enrich and streamline the way people communicate in today's ever-evolving work environments," said Gilad Yron, Kramer's CEO.

"Partnering with Kramer, we're leveraging the unique strengths of both our companies to create a more connected, efficient, and productive work environment. This collaboration embodies AudioCodes' specialty in MTR products and AI-powered meeting analytics, with Kramer's cutting-edge AV solutions, setting a new benchmark in hybrid workplace communication," said Lior Aldema, AudioCodes Chief Business Officer.

Looking Ahead

Kramer and AudioCodes are dedicated to continual innovation and improvement of their joint solutions. With this partnership, they are poised to set new industry standards, driving the evolution of meeting spaces and collaborative environments.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

About Kramer

Kramer audio-visual experiences power creativity, collaboration, and engagement. From AVSM to advanced cloud-based communication, collaboration and control solutions, Kramer creates audio-visual experiences that are more engaging, more inclusive and more connected than ever before.

Headquartered in the heart of Startup Nation - Tel Aviv, Israel with locations around the world, Kramer's audio-visual experts are designing the future of engagement technology. Physical and digital boundaries have blurred. But no matter how hybrid our world becomes, our desire for real, human connection will never cease.

Kramer's intuitive, seamless technology breaks down walls, bridges gaps, and makes people feel closer together even when they're far apart.

kramerav.com

