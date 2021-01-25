AudioCodes Delivers Direct Routing Connectivity for Microsoft Teams with Twilio Elastic SIP Trunk

LOD, Israel, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes has built a solution blueprint that includes Twilio Elastic SIP Trunking service and AudioCodes Mediant SBCs

The SBCs' Microsoft-certified support for Teams Direct Routing (including Local Media Optimization) ensures seamless connectivity between Teams customers and Twilio's SIP Trunking service

AudioCodes' scalable SBC family includes hardware and virtualized, software-only solutions

Built around a common software base, all AudioCodes' SBCs deliver comprehensive SIP interoperability, robust security and assured quality of service

The virtualized Mediant VE SBC can be deployed in private clouds or public cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure

The Mediant VE SBC is available for rapid and simple deployment via Azure Marketplace

Through the AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams program, customers can consume Direct Routing connectivity as a managed service on a per-user, per-month subscription basis

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it is collaborating with Twilio, the leading cloud communications platform provider, to deliver scalable Direct Routing PSTN connectivity for Microsoft Teams customers via Twilio's Elastic SIP Trunking service. AudioCodes' Microsoft-certified Mediant session border controllers (SBC) have been tested for interoperability with Twilio, enabling Teams customers to connect simply and efficiently to Twilio's Elastic SIP Trunking service and benefit from its flexibility, low cost and global coverage.

AudioCodes' Mediant SBC family includes a scalable range of resilient hardware and virtualized, software-only appliances that deliver reliable SIP-based voice connectivity. Built around a common software base, all AudioCodes' SBCs deliver comprehensive SIP interoperability, robust security and assured quality of service. All models are certified by Microsoft for Teams Direct Routing, including local media optimization, to ensure high voice quality and reduce bandwidth consumption. AudioCodes' virtualized SBCs can be deployed in private and public clouds and are available for rapid and simple deployment directly from Azure Marketplace. Through the AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams program, customers can consume AudioCodes' Direct Routing SBC connectivity as a managed service on a per-user, per-month subscription basis.

"Twilio and AudioCodes have developed a joint solution for Microsoft Teams that customers can deploy globally," said Annie Benitez Pelaez, General Manager, at Twilio Elastic SIP Trunking. "It delivers reliable PSTN connectivity in up to 100 countries with on-demand provisioning and low calling rates."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Twilio to deliver scalable Microsoft Teams Direct Routing connectivity," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP and General Manager, Enterprise, at AudioCodes. "As Microsoft Teams gains in popularity, not just as a unified communications and collaboration platform, but as a full PBX replacement solution, our versatile SBC offering in conjunction with Twilio's Elastic SIP Trunking service represents a compelling and innovative solution for reliable and secure PSTN connectivity for Teams customers worldwide."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com .

