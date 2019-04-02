AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2019 Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel

LOD, Israel, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

AudioCodes is currently hosting its Accelerate 2019 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel

Around 200 top-tier service providers, system integrators and customers from Europe , Middle East , Africa , North and South America , and Asia Pacific are attending the annual event

, , , North and , and are attending the annual event Sponsors include Genesys, 128 Technology, Jabra GN, Anywhere365, Spectralink and Agat

Wide range of topics to be discussed include AudioCodes' product roadmap for 2019, unified communications, all-IP migration, cloud and virtualization, Voice.AI, case studies and live demos

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today opened its Accelerate 2019 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Over 200 top-tier partners, businesses and service providers from the EMEA, North and South America, and APAC regions are attending the event. The event's sponsors include Genesys, 128 Technology, Jabra GN, Anywhere365, Spectralink and Agat.

During Accelerate 2019's in-depth sessions, participants will hear about a wide range of subjects, including AudioCodes' product roadmap, its solutions for Microsoft unified communications, contact centers, all-IP migration, cloud and virtualization, Voice.AI and case studies. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience live demos of AudioCodes' latest products and solutions. This year's conference will showcase AudioCodes' latest innovative developments in the areas of voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) applications, software-defined networking and voice recognition technology.

"After the huge success of last year's inaugural Accelerate event, we are delighted to welcome so many partners and customers to Accelerate 2019," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP Global Marketing at AudioCodes. "Accelerate 2019 gives us the opportunity to share our plans and ideas with our community so that together we can shape the future of voice-enabled digital transformation."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

