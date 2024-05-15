AudioCodes Ranked as Leading Global Enterprise SBC Vendor in 2023 by Omdia

AudioCodes leads the enterprise SBC market for the third year running with a 23.1% worldwide revenue share for 2023

Highlights

Research firm Omdia ranked AudioCodes as the market leader for 2023 with a worldwide revenue share of 23.1% in its Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Market Tracker – 4Q23 and CY23 Analysis and 2024–28 Forecast

AudioCodes was also ranked by Omdia as the top vendor in the same category for 4Q23 with a 26.8% share

AudioCodes Mediant SBCs are certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Operator Connect, enabling high voice quality and secure voice connectivity for Teams customers

They also support WebRTC, Voice AI and Bring-Your-Own-Carrier (BYOC) connectivity for Zoom Phone, Genesys Cloud CX, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions

AudioCodes SBCs are the foundation of AudioCodes Live Platform, an Azure-based service delivery platform that provides a complete calling and contact center experience for Microsoft Teams

The company's family of SBCs includes scalable appliance, virtualized and cloud-native SBCs that can be deployed in either public or private clouds, as well as on-premises

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice, contact center and conversational AI services and solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been ranked by research firm Omdia as the market leader for global enterprise session border controller (SBC) revenue for the third year running. In its Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Market Tracker – 4Q23 and CY23 Analysis and 2024–28 Forecast, Omdia revealed that AudioCodes had achieved the highest worldwide SBC revenue share with 23.1% for 2023. AudioCodes also took first place in the same category for 4Q23, with a 26.8% share.

The AudioCodes Mediant family of SBCs are certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Operator Connect, enabling high voice quality and secure voice connectivity for Microsoft Teams customers across the globe. They also support WebRTC, Voice AI and BYOC connectivity for Zoom Phone, Genesys Cloud CX, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other leading UCaaS and CCaaS solutions. Seamless integration with these platforms allows enterprises to optimize their communications costs and call quality and add advanced browser and AI based voice services by leveraging their existing voice infrastructure, while migrating to new cloud-based voice services.

AudioCodes Mediant SBCs stand at the core of AudioCodes Live Platform, a service delivery platform that combines certified solutions for Microsoft Teams Phone and a certified contact center, which utilizes AI and Azure to enhance user, agent and customer experience. The Mediant SBCs facilitate integration with SIP trunk services globally as well as multi-vendor support and cloud migration. AudioCodes Live Platform greatly simplifies the deployment and management of voice and contact center solutions, fosters operational efficiency and ensures business continuity.

The Mediant family includes scalable appliance, virtualized and cloud-native SBCs that can be deployed in either public or private clouds, as well as on-premises deployments, all built on three decades of field-proven experience.

"AudioCodes is the number one vendor globally for voice-enabling Microsoft Teams, which is one of the biggest drivers for AudioCodes' top ranking in our report for the third year running," said Brent Kelly, Principal Analyst at Omdia. "Many enterprises are clearly liking what they see from AudioCodes SBCs, in particular the price point, the broad functionality and the global support they receive from the company."

"Leading the global revenue share for enterprise SBCs in 2023, as reported by Omdia, is a great achievement for AudioCodes and a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," added Yehuda Herscovici, VP Product at AudioCodes. "We remain focused on providing our customers with innovative SaaS and managed voice and Conversational AI services, based on our market-leading Mediant SBCs, that will enable today's enterprises to keep their productivity high in the hybrid work era and beyond."

