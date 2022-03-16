AudioCodes Ranked the Leading Enterprise SBC Vendor in 2021 by Omdia

LOD, Israel, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

In its Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Market Tracker – 4Q21 Analysis report, Omdia ranked AudioCodes as the market leader for 2021 with a worldwide revenue share of 18.5%

report, Omdia ranked AudioCodes as the market leader for 2021 with a worldwide revenue share of 18.5% AudioCodes was also ranked by Omdia as the leading vendor in the same category for 4Q21

AudioCodes Mediant SBCs enable seamless and secure Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) for Zoom Phone, Genesys Cloud CX and other leading unified communications (UC) and contact center solutions

Mediant SBCs are the foundation of the AudioCodes Live offering, a portfolio of managed services that streamline the integration of UC and contact center solutions with SIP trunk services globally

The Mediant family of SBCs includes scalable, virtualized and cloud-native SBCs that can be deployed in either public or private clouds, as well as on-premises

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has been ranked as the leading vendor for enterprise session border controller (SBC) revenue for 4Q21 and the whole of 2021 by market research firm Omdia. In its Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Market Tracker – 4Q21 Analysis report, Omdia revealed that AudioCodes had achieved the highest worldwide SBC revenue share with 18.5% for the year.

During 2021, as the hybrid working model continued to take hold around the world, AudioCodes saw significant growth across all of its business lines. This trend was particularly marked in the SBC market, driven to a large extent by the rise of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions like Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone on one hand, and enterprises embracing a cloud infrastructure on the other.

AudioCodes Mediant SBCs deliver seamless, secure and reliable Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams services. They also enable bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) solutions for Zoom Phone, Genesys Cloud CX and other leading unified communications (UC) and customer experience solutions. Mediant SBCs stand at the core of the innovative AudioCodes Live offering, a portfolio of managed services that eliminate the complexity from the integration of UC and customer experience solutions with various SIP trunking services offered by service providers globally. They are also a key driver of contact center innovation and provide powerful automation capabilities for UC user lifecycle management.

The Mediant family encompasses scalable, virtualized and cloud-native SBCs that can be deployed in either public or private clouds, as well as appliances for customers looking for on-premises deployments, all based on years of enterprise- and carrier-grade VoIP innovation and customer deployment expertise.

"We're very happy to have hit the top spot in the highly competitive enterprise SBC field in terms of worldwide revenue share for 2021," said Yehuda Herscovici, VP Product at AudioCodes. "This result is a huge endorsement of our customer-centric corporate strategy, which aims to deliver exceptional quality and value at all times, as well as our focus on developing end-to-end managed voice services for organizations keen to embrace the hybrid workplace revolution and the future of work."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2022 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contacts



Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000

[email protected]

Roger L. Chuchen VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes Tel: 732-764-2552 Mobile: 347-752-0780 [email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes