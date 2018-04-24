AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 13.5% year-over-year to $42.4 million ;

; Quarterly service revenues increased by 20.2% year-over-year to $13.7 million ;

; Revenues related to UC-SIP business increased more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2017;

Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 64.0%; quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.5%;

Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 7.0%; quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.1%;

Cash flow from operating activities was $8.3 million ;

; Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.4 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $3.9 million , or $0.13 per diluted share;

, or per diluted share, Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was , or per diluted share; AudioCodes repurchased 1 million of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $7.2 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $42.4 million compared to $41.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $37.4 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $2.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the comparable period last year.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; and (iv) non-cash deferred tax benefit or expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2018. Cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and long- and short-term marketable securities were $60.1 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $58.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and long- and short-term marketable securities was the result of operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program.

"We are pleased to report improved financial results for the first quarter 2018," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "In the first quarter of 2018 we continued to strengthen our Enterprise Voice business and enhance our leadership position in this space. Continuing the strong trend of the fourth quarter of 2017, we achieved record financial results in our revenues, net income and gross margin. We also achieved higher operating margin for our Enterprise Voice operation. Our services business performed well in the quarter with revenues higher by 20% on a year over year basis. Looking forward, we expect to continue our growth in 2018, continue to generate strong cash flow from operating activities and invest in future offerings."

"The performance of our UC-SIP business was noteworthy, reaching a revenue level that's more than 50% of our total revenues. We continued to execute on our strategic plan, and grew sales of UC-SIP by more than 30% compared to the year ago quarter. Our performance continues to rely primarily on collaboration with our application and system integration partners worldwide, as well as on winning enterprise voice deployments and service provider network transformation projects. Additionally, we saw new opportunities developing in our Voice.AI business," concluded Mr. Adlersberg

Share Buy Back Program

As of March 31, 2018, AudioCodes had acquired an aggregate of 16.7 million of its ordinary shares since August 2014 for an aggregate consideration of $87 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, AudioCodes acquired 1 million of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of approximately $7.2 million.

In November 2017, AudioCodes received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of additional ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2018, $9.5 million remained available to the Company for repurchasing shares under this court approval. The current court approval for share repurchases will expire on May 27, 2018.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

Summary financial data follows







AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,701

$ 24,235 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 7,741

2,739 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 14,485

7,087 Trade receivables, net 21,670

22,059 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,665

4,693 Inventories 17,534

16,563 Total current assets 89,796

77,376







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 3,907

$ 4,207 Long-term marketable securities 12,220

20,475 Deferred tax assets 6,101

6,685 Severance pay funds 19,718

20,138 Total long-term assets 41,946

51,505







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,769

3,835







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,028

38,222







Total assets $ 173,539

$ 170,938







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 2,539

$ 2,519 Trade payables 5,801

5,639 Other payables and accrued expenses 19,779

20,786 Deferred revenues 22,081

16,417 Total current liabilities 50,200

45,361







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 20,855

$ 21,228 Long-term bank loans 5,643

6,237 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 6,945

5,731 Total long-term liabilities 33,443

33,196







Total equity 89,896

92,381 Total liabilities and equity $ 173,539

$ 170,938

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) Revenues:







Products

$ 28,763

$ 26,008 Services

13,662

11,369 Total Revenues

42,425

37,377 Cost of revenues:







Products

11,895

11,159 Services

3,371

2,902 Total Cost of revenues

15,266

14,061 Gross profit

27,159

23,316 Operating expenses:







Research and development, net

8,633

7,154 Selling and marketing

12,988

12,035 General and administrative

2,581

2,161 Total operating expenses

24,202

21,350 Operating income

2,957

1,966 Financial income (expenses), net

243

(69) Income before taxes on income

3,200

1,897 Taxes on income, net

(766)

(602) Net income

$ 2,434

$ 1,295 Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.08

$ 0.04 Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.08

$ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net earnings

per share (in thousands)

29,159

31,986 Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net earnings

per share (in thousands)

30,349

33,037

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) GAAP net income

$ 2,434

$ 1,295 GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.08

$ 0.04 Cost of revenues:







Share-based compensation (1)

39

25 Amortization expenses (2)

174

174



213

199 Research and development, net:







Share-based compensation (1)

113

95 Deferred payments expenses (3)

-

11



113

106 Selling and marketing:







Share-based compensation (1)

274

263 Amortization expenses (2)

15

30



289

293 General and administrative:







Share-based compensation (1)

269

155









Income taxes:







Deferred tax (4)

584

430 Non-GAAP net income

$ 3,902

$ 2,478 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.13

$ 0.07

(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to

employees and others. (2) Excluding amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Mailvision and Active

Communications Europe assets. (3) Excluding expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Active

Communications Europe. (4) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results

prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because

it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this

non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this

Information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to

how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this

type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 2,434

$ 1,295 Adjustments required to reconcile net income or loss to net

cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

540

655 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

103

161 Increase in accrued severance pay, net

47

196 Share-based compensation expenses

695

538 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange

rate effect of loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

15

(3) Decrease in long- term deferred tax assets

563

409 Decrease in trade receivables, net

389

1,056 Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(1,734)

(3,452) Increase in inventories

(971)

(107) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

162

(2,564) Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses

(1,081)

(54) Increase in deferred revenues

7,124

2,730 Net cash provided by operating activities

8,286

860 Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

727

- Purchase of property and equipment

(280)

(463)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

447

(463)





















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended



March 31,



2018

2017



(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:







Purchase of treasury stock

(7,224)

(7,332) Repayment of bank loans

(636)

(985) Payment related to the acquisition of ACS

(151)

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants

1,446

1,286 Net cash used in financing activities

(6,565)

(7,031)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

2,168

(6,634) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

31,181

33,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 33,349

$ 26,518

