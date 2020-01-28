AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights
- Quarterly revenues increased by 15.3% year-over-year to $52.8 million;
full 2019 year revenues increased by 13.7% to $200.3 million;
- Quarterly service revenues increased by 15.9% year-over-year to $17.5 million;
full 2019 year service revenues increased by 14.7% to $64.6 million;
- Quarterly and full 2019 year UC-SIP revenues increased more than 20% year-over-year;
- AudioCodes entered into a royalty buyout agreement with the Israel National Authority for Technology and Innovation ("IIA") in November 2019 (detailed below). The agreement provided for a payment of $32.2 million to the IIA. This required payment of $32.2 million is included in expenses in the GAAP results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019;
- GAAP results:
- Quarterly GAAP gross margin percentage was 3.9%;
- Quarterly GAAP operating loss percentage was 49.2%;
- Quarterly GAAP net loss was $8.2 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share;
- Full 2019 year GAAP net income was $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share;
- Non-GAAP results:
- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 65.1%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin percentage was 15.7%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $8.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share;
- Full 2019 year Non-GAAP net income was $27.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share; and
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.4 million for the quarter and $23.2 million for the full year.
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2019.
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $52.8 million compared to $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $45.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues were $200.3 million in 2019 compared to $176.2 million in 2018.
Net loss was $8.2 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income in 2019 was $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $13.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in 2018.
On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $8.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income in 2019 was $27.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $20.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in 2018.
Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to the payment required to be made pursuant to the royalty buyout agreement announced in November 2019 (detailed below); (iv) expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; (v) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.
As announced in November 2019, the Company and one of its Israeli subsidiaries entered into a royalty buyout agreement (the "Royalty Buyout Agreement") with the Israel National Authority for Technology and Innovation ("IIA") relating to certain grants they had received from the IIA. The contingent net royalty liability to the IIA at the time of the Royalty Buyout Agreement with respect to these grants was approximately $49 million (the "Debt"), including interest to the date of the Royalty Buyout Agreement. As part of the Royalty Buyout Agreement, the Company agreed to pay approximately $32.2 million to the IIA (to settle the $49 million Debt in full) in three annual installments starting in 2019. Pursuant to the Royalty Buyout Agreement, AudioCodes eliminated all royalty obligations related to its future revenues with respect to these grants. The Royalty Buyout Agreement has a positive impact on Non-GAAP gross margin starting in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will have a positive impact on GAAP gross margin starting in the first quarter of 2020. The $32.2 million expense is included in the GAAP cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 and impacts GAAP results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019.
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company utilized the deferred tax asset recorded in 2016 and created a new deferred tax asset based on its earnings history and expected future operating results. The total deferred tax asset amounted to $20.5 million as of December 31, 2019. This deferred tax asset represents the approximate amount of the Company's net operating losses and temporary tax differences that the Company estimates it will utilize over the next few years. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter and full 2019 year reflect the effect of the tax benefit associated with the creation of this deferred tax asset. Non-GAAP net income excludes this non-cash deferred tax benefit.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $23.2 million for 2019. Both numbers were impacted by the $10.7 million payment made in December 2019 which was the first installment pursuant to the Royalty Buyout Agreement.
Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and short-term marketable securities were $71.9 million as of December 31, 2019 compared to $65.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and short-term marketable securities was the result of cash provided by operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash in 2019 for repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program, payment of cash dividends and the payment related to the first installment pursuant to the Royalty Buyout Agreement.
"We are pleased to report record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.
"The year 2019 ended on a strong note, underscoring strong performance for the full year, our best year ever. Underlining our success is our continued leadership of the Enterprise Voice segment with our voice connectivity solutions, delivery of strong results for our voice networking business, and increased investment in two new developing markets: the meeting space and Voice.ai. Growing our top line revenue by 13.7% year-over-year, the second year in a row of double digit revenue growth, improving non-GAAP annual operating income to 14.1% from 11.7% in the prior year, and growing non-GAAP annual net income by 38.9% compared to 2018, all demonstrate the strength of our Company's performance. A key factor driving this significant growth is the strength in our UC-SIP business which increased more than 20% year-over-year. Our success in growing our UC-SIP business is echoed in a strong industry position and successful execution in the markets we serve."
"In 2019 we continued to invest and develop technologies and solutions in the Voice.ai business unit which has demonstrated success in growing the number of project wins. In the second half of 2019 we have announced the launch of a new effort targeting a set of solutions and devices for the emerging meeting space. Coupling these new technologies with our strong position in the UC and UCaaS markets in the Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business ecosystem should further enhance our ability to expand our business. Looking forward, and based on current business momentum, we are confident in our ability to continue to expand our business in 2020 and beyond. We plan to continue our investment in future offerings, and focus on the return on investment to our shareholders."
Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend
In August 2019, AudioCodes received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate of $12 million ("Permitted Amount") of additional ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program. The court approval also permitted AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of the Permitted Amount during the approved validity period. This court approval will expire on February 3, 2020.
In December 2019, the Company submitted a new application to the Israeli court, requesting approval of an additional repurchase program for $12 million of ordinary shares. The application also requested the court to permit AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The new application was submitted to the court and a decision is expected during February 2020.
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S dollars in thousands
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 64,773
|
$ 31,503
|
Short-term and restricted bank deposits
|
6,416
|
12,381
|
Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest
|
-
|
19,602
|
Trade receivables, net
|
27,501
|
22,279
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
5,626
|
5,885
|
Inventories
|
28,275
|
22,620
|
Total current assets
|
132,591
|
114,270
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
Long-term and restricted bank deposits
|
$ 694
|
$ 1,894
|
Deferred tax assets
|
20,466
|
4,350
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
29,250
|
-
|
Severance pay funds
|
19,370
|
17,518
|
Total long-term assets
|
69,780
|
23,762
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
4,392
|
3,865
|
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
|
37,123
|
37,475
|
Total assets
|
$ 243,886
|
$ 179,372
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
|
$ 2,473
|
$ 2,487
|
Trade payables
|
6,628
|
6,188
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
46,191
|
22,541
|
Deferred revenues
|
33,538
|
23,727
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
8,579
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
97,409
|
54,943
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Accrued severance pay
|
$ 20,313
|
$ 18,728
|
Long-term bank loans
|
1,200
|
3,687
|
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|
9,831
|
7,466
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
22,659
|
-
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
54,003
|
29,881
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
92,474
|
94,548
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 243,886
|
$ 179,372
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
|
Year ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
$ 135,646
|
$ 119,887
|
$ 35,271
|
$ 30,650
|
Services
|
64,641
|
56,336
|
17,526
|
15,127
|
Total Revenues
|
200,287
|
176,223
|
52,797
|
45,777
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Products
|
59,022
|
51,878
|
15,340
|
13,450
|
Services
|
14,129
|
13,739
|
3,215
|
3,668
|
Expense related to royalty buyout agreement with the IIA
|
32,178
|
-
|
32,178
|
-
|
Total Cost of revenues
|
105,329
|
65,617
|
50,733
|
17,118
|
Gross profit
|
94,958
|
110,606
|
2,064
|
28,659
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
41,199
|
34,661
|
10,941
|
9,035
|
Selling and marketing
|
51,535
|
49,335
|
13,650
|
11,958
|
General and administrative
|
11,778
|
10,251
|
3,424
|
2,538
|
Total operating expenses
|
104,512
|
94,247
|
28,015
|
23,531
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(9,554)
|
16,359
|
(25,951)
|
5,128
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
(1,761)
|
228
|
231
|
42
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income
|
(11,315)
|
16,587
|
(25,720)
|
5,170
|
Tax benefit (taxes on income)
|
15,292
|
(3,094)
|
17,487
|
(640)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 3,977
|
$ 13,493
|
$ (8,233)
|
$ 4,530
|
Basic net earnings (loss) per share
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.47
|
$ (0.28)
|
$ 0.16
|
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.45
|
$ (0.28)
|
$ 0.15
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net earnings (loss) per share (in
thousands)
|
29,252
|
28,928
|
29,423
|
29,147
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net earnings (loss) per share (in
thousands)
|
30,800
|
30,220
|
29,423
|
30,525
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
Year ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 3,977
|
$ 13,493
|
$ (8,233)
|
$ 4,530
|
GAAP net earnings (loss) per share
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.45
|
$ (0.28)
|
$ 0.15
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
183
|
186
|
62
|
48
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
272
|
667
|
68
|
145
|
Expense related to royalty buyout agreement with the IIA (3)
|
32,178
|
-
|
32,178
|
-
|
32,633
|
853
|
32,308
|
193
|
Research and development, net:
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
937
|
651
|
289
|
206
|
Selling and marketing:
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
2,171
|
1,238
|
811
|
377
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
60
|
60
|
15
|
15
|
2,231
|
1,298
|
826
|
392
|
General and administrative:
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
2,001
|
1,212
|
797
|
358
|
Revaluation of earn-out liability (4)
|
(23)
|
200
|
-
|
-
|
1,978
|
1,412
|
797
|
358
|
Financial expenses:
|
Exchange rate differences (5)
|
2,172
|
-
|
(158)
|
-
|
Income taxes:
|
Deferred tax (6)
|
(16,099)
|
2,334
|
(17,731)
|
582
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 27,829
|
$ 20,041
|
$ 8,098
|
$ 6,261
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.20
(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Mailvision and Active Communications Europe assets.
(3) Expense related to royalty buyout agreement with the IIA.
(4) Expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe.
(5) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
(6) Non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit).
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Year ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 3,977
|
$ 13,493
|
$ (8,233)
|
$ 4,530
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,044
|
2,309
|
522
|
643
|
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
|
79
|
353
|
-
|
82
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net
|
(267)
|
120
|
(391)
|
77
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
5,292
|
3,287
|
1,959
|
989
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net
|
(16,282)
|
2,251
|
(17,763)
|
562
|
Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange
|
140
|
(32)
|
20
|
47
|
Changes in operating leases, net
|
1,988
|
-
|
1,603
|
-
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|
(5,609)
|
2,979
|
(3,603)
|
7,374
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid
|
143
|
(330)
|
(339)
|
2,803
|
Decrease (Increase) in inventories
|
(5,809)
|
(6,991)
|
1,868
|
(1,491)
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
440
|
549
|
(1,191)
|
(439)
|
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued
|
24,691
|
(835)
|
23,267
|
(3,596)
|
Increase in deferred revenues
|
12,342
|
8,427
|
4,694
|
35
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
23,169
|
25,580
|
2,413
|
11,616
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Investment in short-term deposits
|
-
|
(8,436)
|
-
|
(4,936)
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits
|
10,962
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from long-term deposits
|
1,200
|
1,107
|
300
|
300
|
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
|
29,413
|
7,577
|
10,028
|
6,000
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
(10,025)
|
-
|
(19)
|
-
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,949)
|
(1,340)
|
(273)
|
(362)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
29,601
|
(1,092)
|
10,036
|
1,002
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Year ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(8,002)
|
(14,321)
|
-
|
(2,752)
|
Repayment of bank loans
|
(2,470)
|
(2,508)
|
(617)
|
(621)
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
(6,720)
|
(5,761)
|
-
|
-
|
Payment related to the acquisition of ACS
|
(410)
|
(151)
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of
|
3,102
|
5,521
|
869
|
938
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(14,500)
|
(17,220)
|
252
|
(2,435)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
|
38,270
|
7,268
|
12,701
|
10,183
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
|
31,503
|
24,235
|
57,072
|
21,320
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 69,773
|
$ 31,503
|
$ 69,773
|
$ 31,503
