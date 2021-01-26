AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

LOD, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 11.1% year-over-year to $58.7 million ; full 2020 year revenues increased by 10.2% to $220.8 million ;

; full 2020 year revenues increased by 10.2% to ; Quarterly service revenues increased by 19.9% year-over-year to $21 million ; full 2020 year service revenues increased by 16.7% to $75.4 million ; and

; full 2020 year service revenues increased by 16.7% to ; and Quarterly and full 2020 year UC-SIP revenues increased more than 20% year-over-year.

GAAP results:

o Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 71.4%;

o Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 20.7%;

o Quarterly GAAP net income was $ 8.4 million, or $0 . 24 per diluted share; and

o Full 20 20 year GAAP net income was $ 27.2 million, or $0.8 3 per diluted share.

o Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.5%;

o Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.2%;

o Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $ 15.2 million, or $0 . 44 per diluted share; and

o Full 20 20 year Non-GAAP net income was $46.7 million , or $1.41 per diluted share.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2020.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $58.7 million compared to $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $52.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues were $220.8 million in 2020 compared to $200.3 million in 2019.

Net income was $8.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $27.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in 2020 compared to $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in 2019.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $15.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $8.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $46.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in 2020 compared to $27.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in 2019.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to the payment required to be made pursuant to the royalty buyout agreement with the Israel National Authority for Technology and Innovation ("IIA")entered into in November 2019; (iv) expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; (v) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $38.5 million for 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in both periods was impacted by the $11.6 million payment made in December 2020 which was the second installment payment pursuant to the royalty buyout agreement.

Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $71.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities was the result of the receipt of the net proceeds of the Company's public offering in June 2020, as well as due to cash provided by operating activities, offset, in part, by the payments of cash dividends during 2020.

"We are pleased to report record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"The year 2020 ended on a strong note, underscoring our excellent performance for the full year, and providing continued momentum heading into 2021. With collaboration and work from home trends becoming key for business continuity and workplace productivity in the Covid-19 pandemic era, we have seen increased demand for our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services for the UCaas and Contact Center markets. Most notable was the more than 17% growth in our Enterprise business during 2020, which now comprises about 78% of revenue, driven mainly by continued success in voice solutions for Microsoft Teams where annual revenue grew by over 300% year-over-year, and more than 30% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, we witnessed higher than anticipated revenue in the Contact Center business, which grew over 15% in 2020. With continued focus on collaboration tools and on work from home in the coming years, we anticipate similar growth in 2021 and beyond."

Mr. Adlersberg continued, "Given the ramp up in conversational AI opportunities we experienced in the second half of 2020, and looking to the future, we expect voice.ai to be a new growth engine for us over the next several years. In 2020, we experienced over 50% growth in the revenues of our conversational IVR, recording and voice.ai connect solutions. Driven by the current environment and trends, the need for quick and efficient access to contact centers has become a top priority for many. We see rising demand and requirements for automation of customer calls and self-service solutions. Meeting recap is another growth area for us where we integrate an intelligent assistant into our Meeting Insight solution, targeting to automate various enterprise business processes across the organization. As such, we see much potential and growth in voice.ai related applications."

"As we enter 2021 with growth engines such as solutions for Microsoft Teams, contact centers and conversational AI, we are confident in our decision to continue to invest in future solutions and service offerings in the UCaaS and Contact Center enterprise market and to focus on the return on investment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Court Approval of Share Purchases and/or Cash Dividends

In January 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $30 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through July 19, 2021.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year of 2020 operating performance, financial results and outlook.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,934

$ 64,773 Restricted cash 5,100

5,000 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 84,817

1,416 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 449

- Trade receivables, net 34,518

27,501 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,631

5,626 Inventories 29,193

28,275 Total current assets 203,642

132,591







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 94

$ 694 Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 54,895

- Deferred tax assets 12,081

20,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,430

29,688 Severance pay funds 20,597

19,370 Total long-term assets 113,097

70,218







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,593

4,392







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 36,791

37,123







Total assets $ 358,123

$ 244,324







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 1,200

$ 2,473 Trade payables 6,984

6,628 Other payables and accrued expenses 28,531

24,692 IIA settlement liability 11,684

10,750 Deferred revenues 37,182

33,538 Short-term operating lease liabilities 9,178

8,579 Total current liabilities 94,759

86,660







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 21,830

$ 20,313 Long-term bank loans -

1,200 IIA settlement liability -

10,749 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 12,243

9,831 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,436

23,097 Total long-term liabilities 53,509

65,190







Total shareholders' equity 209,855

92,474 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 358,123

$ 244,324

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 145,332

$ 135,646

$ 37,644

$ 35,271 Services 75,442

64,641

21,022

17,526 Total Revenues 220,774

200,287

58,666

52,797 Cost of revenues:













Products 54,384

59,022

12,071

15,340 Services 16,574

14,129

4,735

3,215 Expense related to royalty buyout agreement with

the IIA -

32,178

-

32,178 Total Cost of revenues 70,958

105,329

16,806

50,733 Gross profit 149,816

94,958

41,860

2,064 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 46,072

41,199

12,528

10,941 Selling and marketing 51,217

51,535

13,110

13,650 General and administrative 14,177

11,778

4,104

3,424 Total operating expenses 111,466

104,512

29,742

28,015 Operating income (loss) 38,350

(9,554)

12,118

(25,951) Financial income (expenses), net (1,703)

(1,761)

(2,661)

231 Income (loss) before taxes on income 36,647

(11,315)

9,457

(25,720) Tax benefit (taxes on income), net (9,399)

15,292

(1,076)

17,487 Net income (loss) $ 27,248

$ 3,977

$ 8,381

$ (8,233) Basic net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.87

$ 0.14

$ 0.25

$ (0.28) Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.83

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ (0.28) Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings (loss) per share (in

thousands) 31,440

29,252

32,907

29,423 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings (loss) per share (in

thousands) 32,916

30,800

34,210

29,423





















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income (loss) $ 27,248

$ 3,977

$ 8,381

$ (8,233) GAAP net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.83

$ 0.13

$ 0.24

$ (0.28) Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 181

183

24

62 Amortization expenses (2) 272

272

68

68 Expense related to royalty buyout agreement with the

IIA (3) -

32,178

-

32,178

453

32,633

92

32,308 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,535

937

771

289 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,635

2,171

967

811 Amortization expenses (2) 60

60

15

15

3,695

2,231

982

826 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,420

2,001

1,436

797 Revaluation of earn-out liability (4) -

(23)

-

-

3,420

1,978

1,436

797 Financial expenses:













Exchange rate differences (5) 1,973

2,172

2,844

(158)















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 8,398

(16,099)

720

(17,731) Non-GAAP net income $ 46,722

$ 27,829

$ 15,226

$ 8,098 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 1.41

$ 0.89

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.

(3) Expense related to royalty buyout agreement with the IIA.

(4) Income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe.

(5) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6) Non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit).

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 27,248

$ 3,977

$ 8,381

$ (8,233) Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,268

2,044

587

522 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

172

79

134

- Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

290

(267)

(133)

(391) Share-based compensation expenses

8,771

5,292

3,198

1,959 Decrease (increase) in deferred tax assets, net

8,329

(16,282)

692

(17,763) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest and exchange

rate effect of loans, marketable securities and bank

deposits

(26)

140

(7)

20 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

7,913

7,444

2,193

1,543 Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities

(6,717)

(5,456)

789

60 Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

(9,815)

21,499

(10,086)

21,499 Increase in trade receivables, net

(7,017)

(5,222)

(3,364)

(3,216) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses

(1,516)

259

233

(223) Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,525)

(5,925)

929

1,752 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

356

440

390

(1,191) Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

3,839

2,805

4,143

1,381 Increase in deferred revenues

5,906

12,342

2,008

4,694 Net cash provided by operating activities

38,476

23,169

10,087

2,413

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Investment in short-term deposits

(84,000)

-

-

- Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits

599

10,962

(75)

- Proceeds from long-term deposits

600

1,200

375

300 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

-

29,412

-

10,027 Purchase of marketable securities

(54,977)

(10,025)

(27,313)

(19) Purchase of property and equipment

(1,530)

(1,949)

(418)

(273) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(139,308)

29,600

(27,431)

10,035







































AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

-

(8,002)

-

- Repayment of bank loans

(2,497)

(2,470)

(632)

(617) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(8,442)

(6,720)

(855)

- Payment related to the acquisition of ACS

-

(410)

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares, net

85,426

-

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options and warrants

2,606

3,103

1,230

870 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

77,093

(14,499)

(257)

253

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash

(23,739)

38,270

(17,601)

12,701 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period

69,773

31,503

63,635

57,072 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$ 46,034

$ 69,773

$ 46,034

$ 69,773



























