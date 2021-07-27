AudioCodes Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 17 cents per share

LOD, Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 13. 2 % year-over-year to $ 60.6 million; Quarterly service revenues increased by 32.8 % year-over-year to $2 2 .8 million.

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 6 9 .4%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 16.7 %; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $ 8.2 million, or $0 . 24 per diluted share.

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 6 9 .7%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 22. 4 %; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.7 million , or $0.37 per diluted share.

million for the quarter. AudioCodes repurchased 236 , 544 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $ 7.1 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $60.6 million compared to $58.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income was $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $6.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $191.9 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities was the result of cash provided by operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash for the repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend in the first quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the second quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"In the second quarter of 2021 we continued to enjoy solid business momentum in our enterprise activities related to the UCaaS and Contact Center markets. Our UCaaS business grew more than 20% year-over-year and our contact center business grew more than 25% year-over-year. Our Enterprise Business, which has contributed close to 85% of our second quarter revenue, demonstrated growth of above 20% year-over-year and provides a solid base for continued growth.

Key to this continued expansion is our services operations which grew above 25% year-over-year and are key to our go-to-market operations. The increase in revenues from our services operations was driven primarily by strength in our professional and managed services offerings. At the core of this growth is our continued progress in pivoting to recurring revenues with strong execution in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."

"We enjoyed another solid quarter in our Voice.ai operations where revenue for our Voice.ai operations grew more than 100% year-over-year. We continue to invest in enhancing our technological solutions for real-time cloud communications and transitioning our portfolio of products into software as a service solutions. These solutions provide recurring revenues that increases our confidence in our ability to continue to expand our business and provide a strong basis for our expected growth in coming years," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company acquired 236,544 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $7.1 million.

In July 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 03, 2022.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 17 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.5 million. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 11, 2021.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands









June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,421

$ 40,934 Restricted cash 5,100

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 514

84,817 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 552

449 Trade receivables, net 37,003

34,518 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 6,478

8,631 Inventories 24,831

29,193 Total current assets 190,899

203,642







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 94

$ 94 Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 69,252

54,895 Deferred tax assets 10,474

12,081 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,325

25,430 Severance pay funds 21,140

20,597 Total long-term assets 123,285

113,097







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,403

4,593







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 36,647

36,791







Total assets $ 355,234

$ 358,123







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 600

$ 1,200 Trade payables 2,616

6,984 Other payables and accrued expenses 28,763

28,531 IIA settlement liability 11,625

11,684 Deferred revenues 41,246

37,182 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,936

9,178 Total current liabilities 93,786

94,759







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 21,381

$ 21,830 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 13,540

12,243 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,828

19,436 Total long-term liabilities 50,749

53,509







Total shareholders' equity 210,699

209,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 355,234

$ 358,123

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data









Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 74,813

$ 70,701

$ 37,792

$ 36,367 Services 44,600

34,843

22,783

17,155 Total Revenues 119,413

105,544

60,575

53,522 Cost of revenues:













Products 26,970

27,793

13,434

14,031 Services 10,112

7,774

5,081

3,793 Total Cost of revenues 37,082

35,567

18,515

17,824 Gross profit 82,331

69,977

42,060

35,698 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 24,772

22,806

12,725

11,224 Selling and marketing 29,679

25,586

15,203

12,317 General and administrative 7,625

6,578

4,000

3,313 Total operating expenses 62,076

54,970

31,928

26,854 Operating income 20,255

15,007

10,132

8,844 Financial income (expenses), net 996

454

(582)

(852) Income before taxes on income 21,251

15,461

9,550

7,992 Taxes on income, net (3,018)

(3,558)

(1,310)

(1,353) Net income $ 18,233

$ 11,903

$ 8,240

$ 6,639 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.56

$ 0.40

$ 0.25

$ 0.22 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.54

$ 0.38

$ 0.24

$ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 32,820

30,017

32,745

30,493 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 34,030

31,554

33,972

32,062

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP net income $ 18,233

$ 11,903

$ 8,240

$ 6,639 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.54

$ 0.38

$ 0.24

$ 0.21 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 154

99

78

49 Amortization expenses (2) 136

136

68

68

290

235

146

117 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,242

490

665

247 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,845

1,623

1,545

864 Amortization expenses (2) 8

30

2

15

2,853

1,653

1,547

879 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,112

1,264

1,078

657

2,112

1,264

1,078

657 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (3) (982)

(453)

548

829















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (4) 1,669

3,154

450

1,124 Non-GAAP net income $ 25,417

$ 18,246

$ 12,674

$ 10,492 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.74

$ 0.57

$ 0.37

$ 0.32

(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets. (3) Financial expenses (income) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (4) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 18,233

$ 11,903

$ 8,240

$ 6,639 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,158

1,119

599

551 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

741

-

612

- Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(992)

624

(692)

312 Share-based compensation expenses

6,353

3,476

3,366

1,817 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

1,647

3,127

440

1,110 Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of

loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

23

1

92

13 Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

3,862

3,898

2,083

2,022 Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities

(4,607)

(4,184)

(120)

60 Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

(59)

61

330

667 Increase in trade receivables, net

(2,485)

(2,643)

(813)

(1,868) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses

797

(17)

(45)

58 Decrease (increase) in inventories

3,954

(1,408)

2,928

(2,695) Decrease in trade payables

(4,368)

(2,017)

(3,836)

(742) Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

232

369

2,941

2,278 Increase in deferred revenues

5,589

3,206

933

508 Net cash provided by operating activities

30,078

17,515

17,058

10,730 Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from short-term deposits, net

84,303

451

147

301 Proceeds from long-term deposits

-

150

-

- Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

1,053

-

1,053

- Purchase of marketable securities

(17,525)

-

(3,211)

- Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

510

-

510

- Purchase of property and equipment

(416)

(641)

(313)

(293) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

67,925

(40)

(1,814)

8



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Six months ended

Three months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(17,358)

-

(7,103)

- Repayment of bank loans

(600)

(1,238)

(300)

(619) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(5,302)

(3,866)

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares, net

-

85,654

-

85,654 Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options and warrants

744

1,051

332

703 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(22,516)

81,601

(7,071)

85,738

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash

75,487

99,076

8,173

96,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period

46,034

69,773

113,348

72,373 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$ 121,521

$ 168,849

$ 121,521

$ 168,849

