AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 15.5% year-over-year to $51.4 million ;

; Quarterly service revenues increased by 16.2% year-over-year to $16.3 million ;

; Quarterly UC-SIP revenues increased more than 15% year-over-year;

Quarterly GAAP gross margin percentage was 62.9%; quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 63.2%;

Quarterly GAAP operating margin percentage was 11.7%; quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin percentage was 14.5%;

Quarterly cash flow from operating activities was $4.0 million ;

; Quarterly GAAP net income was $4.4 million , or $0.14 per diluted share;

, or per diluted share; Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $7.4 million , or $0.24 per diluted share;

, or per diluted share; AudioCodes declared a semi - annual cash dividend of 12 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $3.5 million , was paid on September 3, 2019 .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $51.4 million compared to $49.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 and $44.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Net income was $4.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $7.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $5.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; (iv) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (v) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and short-term marketable securities were $69.5 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $65.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and short-term marketable securities was the result of cash from operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of cash dividends during 2019.

"We are pleased to report record financial results for the third quarter of 2019," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "We continue to enjoy growth trends in the UC and UCaaS markets and an increased pace of migration of service providers to All-IP. Our strong execution across our business lines, aided by these growth trends, enabled us to expand our business. We improved our financial performance on both revenues and profits. Our improved operational efficiency and the growth in our operating margin percentage to 14.5% underscored our financial success."

"With greater industry focus on the meeting space, we have increased our investments in this area since the beginning of 2019. Earlier in October we announced our entry into the market in collaboration with Dolby. Our Room Experience (RX) solution suite is designed to address a wide range of customer room environments from huddle rooms to large rooms and the boardroom. Our solutions include a comprehensive portfolio of devices built around Dolby hardware and audio technology in order to deliver an exceptional audio experience in rooms of all sizes. The initiative also includes Meeting Insights, an enterprise software solution designed to easily capture, organize, share and distribute the content of enterprise meetings using AudioCodes' state-of-the-art Voice.ai technology."

"A continued theme in our investments is the emerging voice.ai area where we are making progress with encouraging results. We continue to prudently invest in our future offerings and remain focused on maximizing the return on these investments for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Cash Dividend

On August 6, 2019, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $3.5 million, was paid on September 3, 2019 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 19, 2019.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2019 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: +1 (877) 407-0778

International Participants: +1 (201) 689-8565

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,097

$ 31,503 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 7,394

12,381 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 10,006

19,602 Trade receivables, net 24,072

22,279 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 5,303

5,885 Inventories 30,172

22,620







Total current assets 128,044

114,270







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 994

$ 1,894 Deferred tax assets 2,719

4,350 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,750

- Severance pay funds 18,738

17,518







Total long-term assets 53,201

23,762







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,472

3,865







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 37,211

37,475







Total assets $ 222,928

$ 179,372







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 2,456

$ 2,487 Trade payables 7,819

6,188 Other payables and accrued expenses 23,098

22,541 Deferred revenues 29,746

23,727 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,605

-







Total current liabilities 71,724

54,943







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 20,072

$ 18,728 Long-term bank loans 1,814

3,687 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 8,945

7,466 Long-term operating lease liabilities 22,530

-







Total long-term liabilities 53,361

29,881







Total shareholders' equity 97,843

94,548







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 222,928

$ 179,372

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 100,375

$ 89,237

$ 35,079

$ 30,462 Services 47,115

41,209

16,333

14,057















Total Revenues 147,490

130,446

51,412

44,519















Cost of revenues:













Products 43,682

38,428

15,532

13,414 Services 10,914

10,071

3,529

3,413















Total Cost of revenues 54,596

48,499

19,061

16,827















Gross profit 92,894

81,947

32,351

27,692















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 30,258

25,626

10,599

8,283 Selling and marketing 37,885

37,377

12,665

12,020 General and administrative 8,354

7,713

3,091

2,402















Total operating expenses 76,497

70,716

26,355

22,705















Operating income 16,397

11,231

5,996

4,987 Financial income (expenses), net (1,992)

186

(913)

(37)















Income before taxes on income 14,405

11,417

5,083

4,950 Taxes on income, net (2,195)

(2,454)

(716)

(815)















Net income $ 12,210

$ 8,963

$ 4,367

$ 4,135















Basic net earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.31

$ 0.15

$ 0.14















Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.40

$ 0.30

$ 0.14

$ 0.14















Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 29,195

28,855

29,157

28,797















Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 30,705

30,118

30,642

30,272

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data









Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







GAAP net income $ 12,210

$ 8,963

$ 4,367

$ 4,135















GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.40

$ 0.30

$ 0.14

$ 0.14















Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 121

138

55

51 Amortization expenses (2) 204

522

68

174

325

660

123

225 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 648

445

226

181















Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,360

861

606

307 Amortization expenses (2) 45

45

15

15

1,405

906

621

322 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,204

854

465

314 Revaluation of earn-out liability (3) (23)

200

-

-

1,181

1,054

465

314 Financial expenses:













Exchange rate differences (4) 2,330

-

1,072

-















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (5) 1,632

1,752

544

584















Non-GAAP net income $ 19,731

$ 13,780

$ 7,418

$ 5,761 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.63

$ 0.45

$ 0.24

$ 0.19



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Mailvision and Active Communications Europe assets.

(3) Expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe.

(4) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(5) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 12,210

$ 8,963

$ 4,367

$ 4,135 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,522

1,666

542

561 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

79

271

-

83 Increase in accrued severance pay, net

124

43

239

182 Share-based compensation expenses

3,333

2,298

1,352

853 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

1,481

1,689

528

563 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange

rate effect of loans, marketable securities and bank

deposits

120

(79)

(39)

(64) Changes in operating leases, net

385

-

(965)

- Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(2,006)

(4,395)

617

(1,500) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses

482

(3,133)

279

(2,063) Increase in inventories

(7,677)

(5,500)

(421)

(3,414) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

1,631

988

(2,036)

530 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued

expenses

1,424

2,761

(641)

1,880 Increase in deferred revenues

7,648

8,392

217

1,736

















Net cash provided by operating activities

20,756

13,964

4,039

3,482

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Investment in short-term deposits

-

(3,500)

-

- Proceeds from short-term deposits

10,962

-

4,991

400 Proceeds from long-term deposits

900

807

300

300 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

19,385

1,577

-

- Purchase of marketable securities

(10,006)

-

(10,006)

- Purchase of property and equipment

(1,676)

(978)

(315)

(362)

















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

19,565

(2,094)

(5,030)

338



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(8,002)

(11,569)

-

(1,058) Repayment of bank loans

(1,853)

(1,887)

(616)

(625) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(6,720)

(5,761)

(3,502)

(5,761) Payment related to the acquisition of ACS

(410)

(151)

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options and warrants

2,233

4,583

771

2,906

















Net cash used in financing activities

(14,752)

(14,785)

(3,347)

(4,538)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash

25,569

(2,915)

(4,338)

(718)

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period

31,503

24,235

61,410

22,038

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$ 57,072

$ 21,320

$ 57,072

$ 21,320

