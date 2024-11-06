AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues decreased by 2.2% year-over-year to $60.2 million ;

; Quarterly service revenues increased by 6.4% year-over-year to $32.5 million ;

; GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.2%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 8.1%;

- Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $5.9 million ;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.7 million , or $0.09 per diluted share.

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.6%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 11.7%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $7.9 million ;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.9 million , or $0.16 per diluted share.

for the quarter. AudioCodes repurchased 332,709 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $3.6 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $60.2 million compared to $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.9 million compared to $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.9 million compared to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $8.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (v) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (vi) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments were $88.4 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $106.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2024 and purchase of property and equipment related to leasehold improvements of our new corporate headquarter in Israel, offset, in part, by cash from operating activities.

"I am pleased to report we have successfully executed against our strategic priorities this quarter, as we continue to make progress in our long-term goal of leading the voice services market for the UCaaS and CX markets. We continued our transformation to become a cloud software and services company with a higher proportion of recurring revenue vs. legacy perpetual revenues," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

Third quarter services revenues grew 6.4% year-over-year and accounted for 53.9% of revenues, the highest on record for us. Fueling the strength of our services revenue stream as our primary growth engines were Live managed services (consisting of Live Teams and Live CX) and conversational AI. Specifically, Live Teams business grew 21% year over year and accounted for 44% of total Microsoft business compared to 37% a year ago. On conversational AI, third quarter dollar value of contracts signed increased roughly 50% vs the year ago period.

Our success in building Live managed services and recurring revenue stream has translated to strong year-over-year ARR growth of 40%, ending 3Q at $60 million ARR, up from $48 million exiting 2023. This success is owed to the trust we have built throughout the years with partners and enterprise customers in the voice services space. There is no better proof than our long-standing multi-year partnership with AT&T in North America, leveraging our expertise in providing secure voice connectivity to help their business customers onboard to Microsoft Teams. This fruitful partnership has contributed multi-millions of annual recurring revenues over the last several years.

Speaking of conversational AI, strong operational momentum continues, driven by long-term tailwind of infusing AI into UC and CX workflows in customers' inexorable demand to drive ongoing productivity gains. Accordingly, we have seen significant pick-up in pipeline activities across our entire conversational AI suite, including Voca CIC, our AI first CX solution for Microsoft Teams, SaaS Recording solutions such as Meeting Insights and interaction recording, and Voice AI Connect.

Overall, we delivered on our business priorities in the quarter, with the strength in our Live recurring businesses buttressing the healthy overall pipeline for our major practices such as Microsoft business, CX and Conversational AI. We believe this bodes well for seeing improved top-line growth performance as we head into 2025 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In July 2024, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $20 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 1, 2025.

On July 30, 2024, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.4 million, was paid on August 29, 2024, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company acquired 332,709 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $3.6 million.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $11 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2024 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading innovator of intelligent cloud communications solutions. AudioCodes empowers enterprises and service providers to build and operate state-of-the-art voice networks, unified communications platforms, and AI-driven productivity tools. The cutting-edge portfolio includes cloud-native applications, advanced voice AI technologies, and comprehensive communication solutions tailored for the modern digital workplace. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies and tier-1 operators worldwide, AudioCodes drives digital transformation through seamless integration, enhanced collaboration, and unparalleled communication experiences.

For more information, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,522

$ 30,546 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 202

212 Short-term marketable securities 24,245

7,438 Trade receivables, net 58,081

51,125 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 12,085

9,381 Inventories 33,677

43,959 Total current assets 151,812

142,661







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term Trade receivables $ 15,856

$ 16,798 Long-term marketable securities 37,308

65,732 Long-term financial investments 3,123

2,730 Deferred tax assets 4,577

6,208 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,207

36,712 Severance pay funds 17,132

17,202 Total long-term assets 111,203

145,382







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 25,236

10,893







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,182

38,581







Total assets $ 326,433

$ 337,517







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 5,479

7,556 Other payables and accrued expenses 24,066

29,943 Deferred revenues 39,390

38,820 Short-term operating lease liabilities 5,859

7,878 Total current liabilities 74,794

84,197







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 15,893

$ 16,662 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 18,110

17,142 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,742

31,404 Total long-term liabilities 64,745

65,208







Total shareholders' equity 186,894

188,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 326,433

$ 337,517

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 84,647

$ 91,299

$ 27,750

$ 31,039 Services 95,975

89,525

32,493

30,552 Total Revenues 180,622

180,824

60,243

61,591 Cost of revenues:













Products 34,123

36,568

11,380

11,347 Services 29,057

28,299

9,563

9,307 Total Cost of revenues 63,180

64,867

20,943

20,654 Gross profit 117,442

115,957

39,300

40,937 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 39,780

43,363

12,666

13,960 Selling and marketing 52,427

52,747

17,607

17,221 General and administrative 12,146

12,657

4,155

3,977 Total operating expenses 104,353

108,767

34,428

35,158 Operating income 13,089

7,190

4,872

5,779 Financial income (expenses), net (195)

1,688

(614)

492 Income before taxes on income 12,894

8,878

4,258

6,271 Taxes on income, net (4,358)

(3,753)

(1,579)

(2,019) Net income $ 8,536

$ 5,125

$ 2,679

$ 4,252 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ 0.14 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic

net earnings per share (in thousands) 30,239

31,642

30,218

31,390 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted

net earnings per share (in thousands) 30,769

31,807

30,778

31,374

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 8,536

$ 5,125

$ 2,679

$ 4,252 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.09

$ 0.14 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 274

304

99

94 Amortization expenses (2) 366

379

122

122 Lease expenses (6) 304

322

-

322

944

1,005

221

538 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,642

2,090

471

649 Deferred payments expenses (3) -

375

-

125 Lease expenses (6) 342

362

-

362

1,984

2,827

471

1,136 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,255

3,380

783

1,050 Amortization expenses (2) 33

33

11

11 Deferred payments expenses (3) -

375

-

125 Lease expenses (6) 38

40

-

40

2,326

3,828

794

1,226 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,113

3,242

679

814 Lease expenses (6) 76

80

-

80

2,189

3,322

679

894 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (4) (754)

(1,237)

55

(767)















Income taxes:













Taxes on income, net (5) 422

1,247

-

1,023 Non-GAAP net income $ 15,647

$ 16,117

$ 4,899

$ 8,302 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.16

$ 0.25 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP

diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 31,534

32,870

31,480

32,576

















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets. (3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd. (4) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (5) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments. (6) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 8,536

$ 5,125

$ 2,679

$ 4,252 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,788

1,972

1,004

652 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

885

1,027

270

315 Decrease in accrued severance pay, net

(699)

(493)

(220)

(221) Share-based compensation expenses

6,284

9,016

2,032

2,607 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

826

1,164

762

996 Cash financial loss (income), net

137

(397)

(17)

(65) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

4,755

6,688

1,198

2,406 Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(3,931)

(8,411)

(496)

(4,056) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(6,014)

4,645

(2,247)

(2,294) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses

(2,704)

1,572

(2,939)

(339) Decrease (increase) in inventories

10,119

(8,605)

4,172

907 Increase (decrease in trade payables

(2,077)

(4,700)

377

(482) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued

expenses

(594)

(6,414)

1,011

(1,480) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

1,631

3,423

266

(3,020) Net cash provided by operating activities

19,942

5,612

7,852

178 Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from short-term deposits

10

5,008

4

2 Proceeds of marketable securities

9,991

3,846

9,991

3,846 Proceeds from financial investment

76

-

29

- Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

3,450

3,084

-

1,084 Proceeds from redemption of financial investments

-

14,094

-

3,051 Purchase of financial investments

(675)

(81)

(675)

(81) Purchase of property and equipment

(20,768)

(5,301)

(5,505)

(2,038) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,916)

20,650

3,844

5,864



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(8,340)

(11,973)

(3,586)

(9,047) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(10,896)

(11,399)

(5,443)

(5,681) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options

186

254

6

140 Net cash used in financing activities

(19,050)

(23,118)

(9,023)

(14,588)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(7,025)

3,144

2,672

(8,546) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

30,546

24,535

20,849

36,225 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 23,522

$ 27,679

$ 23,522

$ 27,679

