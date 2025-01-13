AudioCodes Unveils AI-First Intelligent Meeting Room

AI-powered meeting summaries and smart video enhance collaboration and overall organizational productivity

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Intelligent Meeting Room leverages cutting-edge AI technology to enhance in-person and remote participants' experience while increasing productivity through automated meeting summaries.

Generative AI integrated with AudioCodes' meeting room devices automatically creates and shares meeting summaries, freeing up in-room participants to focus on ongoing discussions rather than manual note-taking.

AI meeting summarization utilizes AudioCodes' Meeting Insights technology transforming online meeting content into a valuable organizational knowledge repository.

The solution includes AudioCodes' RXV series unified communications devices designed to deliver a simplified, exceptional hybrid meeting experience.

High-quality video devices equipped with visual AI capabilities such as face detection and multi-camera streaming ensure seamless collaboration for all participants.

AudioCodes will be demonstrating the Intelligent Meeting Room solution at ISE 2025 in Barcelona on February 4-7, 2025 .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading provider of voice, contact center, and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced the launch of the AudioCodes Intelligent Meeting Room, an innovative solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform the hybrid meeting experience. The solution integrates cutting-edge conversational AI-generated meeting summarization and intelligent video capabilities into AudioCodes' RXV series of meeting room devices to boost hybrid meeting productivity and ensure an immersive experience for all participants, whether they are located on-site or remotely.

The Intelligent Meeting Room's automatic summarization uses generative AI integrated with AudioCodes' room devices to create and share summaries, enabling in-room participants to focus on the ongoing discussions rather than on manual note-taking. This capability is activated easily with a click via the RX-PAD meeting controller console. Powered by Meeting Insights, AudioCodes' award-winning technology, this functionality transforms online meeting content into a valuable corporate knowledge repository.

The solution also includes advanced visual AI capabilities built into the RXV series devices and cameras, including face detection and speaker tracking. It leverages multiple camera streams to provide a comprehensive view of both individual participants and the entire room, fostering powerful meeting equity and delivering an immersive experience for remote attendees.

"A critical element of today's complex business reality is the ability to conduct effective hybrid meetings and quickly act on their outcomes," said Nati David, VP of IP Phone Solutions and Devices Business Line at AudioCodes. "Our Intelligent Meeting Room solution addresses these issues head-on by integrating advanced AI capabilities for automatic meeting summaries and intelligent video. This not only enhances the overall experience but also fosters meeting equity, ensuring that both on-site and remote participants can engage fully and effectively, ultimately driving productivity and innovation."

AudioCodes will be demonstrating the Intelligent Meeting Room solution at ISE 2025 in Barcelona on February 4-7, 2025. Come and meet the AudioCodes' teams at booth 1D170 or click here to book a meeting.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading innovator of intelligent cloud communications solutions. AudioCodes empowers enterprises and service providers to build and operate state-of-the-art voice networks, unified communications platforms, and AI-driven productivity tools. The cutting-edge portfolio includes cloud-native applications, advanced voice AI technologies, and comprehensive communication solutions tailored for the modern digital workplace. Trusted by global Fortune 500 companies and tier-1 operators worldwide, AudioCodes drives digital transformation through seamless integration, enhanced collaboration, and unparalleled communication experiences.

For more information, visit www.audiocodes.com.

