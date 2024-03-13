AudioCodes Voca Conversational Interaction Center Now Offers Omnichannel

The New Omnichannel Experience Will Support Email and Webchat in a One-screen Microsoft Teams Contact Center Built in Azure

LOD, Israel, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes has added support for digital interactions to its Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution, the Voca Conversational Interaction Center (CIC)

The new omnichannel experience allows enterprises to provide a consistently integrated customer experience across email, webchat, and voice channels

Voca CIC's omnichannel design place special focus on agent multitasking across multiple engagement channels through a one-screen experience

Enterprises adopting the new omnichannel experience can trust the reliability that comes with Voca CIC as the only CCaaS solution to offer an Azure-native integration with Teams

Adding omnichannel capabilities to Voca CIC further strengthens AudioCodes Live, which offers complete calling and contact center for Microsoft Teams

Details

Enterprises using Voca CIC's omnichannel experience can now offer a consistent customer experience across multiple engagement channels all from a one-screen Microsoft Teams contact center built in Azure.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace and customer experience, today announced that Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC) is now an omnichannel contact center for Microsoft Teams, adding email and webchat to the existing voice experience.

Voca CIC is an AI-first Microsoft-certified contact center with an Azure-native integration for Microsoft Teams. With a lightweight design enabling rapid deployment and scalability, Voca CIC gives you the trusted reliability of Microsoft Teams Phone, the speed to make visual drag-and-drop changes, the flexibility of a usage-based subscription model, and the power of conversational AI provided completely out of the box. Voca CIC easily scales CX capabilities to every Teams user across the company — for the main service desk or departments beyond the contact center.

With the new omnichannel experience, Voca CIC offers the only agent status bar with individual channel-specific availability on the market. This gives contact center agents and supervisors flexibility to manage their availability across multiple digital channels and multitask based on changing demand or agent skills.

The new channel-specific status bar allows Voca CIC to automatically push digital customer interactions to agents based on availability status by channel and maximum capacity, rather than have agents hand pick interactions out of a queue. By doing so, Voca CIC's omnichannel experience ensures digital interactions enjoy the same level of attention as voice interactions do.

"We're delighted to deliver our first ever omnichannel experience to our customers with the addition of digital channel support in Voca CIC," says Gidi Adlersberg, Head of Voca CIC Business Line at AudioCodes. "This represents another strategic evolution in Voca CIC, becoming one of the most reliable and capable contact center options in the Microsoft Teams ecosystem."

"Our innovative, bold product design comes from listening to our customers and their needs. Email and webchat are by far the most requested digital channels in the Teams CCaaS area. With our unique design, we pioneer in allowing agents to effortlessly multitask across various communication channels, providing a consistent and integrated experience for customers, yet under a managed environment which may be tailored for a busy or a quiet day," says Elad Sananes, Head of Voca CIC Product Management at AudioCodes.

"We're confident in this new offering to further equip our enterprise customers with the modern CX capabilities they look for, in order to thrive in the ever-demanding contact center space and departments beyond it."

The new addition of omnichannel to Voca CIC further empowers AudioCodes Live, offering complete calling and contact center for Microsoft Teams. As of today, AudioCodes is the only managed service provider to deliver Microsoft Teams Phone enablement in combination with a native contact center solution — backed by the most extensive Microsoft-certified portfolio of products and services in the industry.

Voca CIC is available as a 30-day free trial on the AudioCodes website, as a native app on the Microsoft Teams Store or Microsoft AppSource. Interested customers can build a conversational contact center flow in 5 minutes, along with a free phone number from AudioCodes for immediate evaluation.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance, or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Company Contacts:

Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

[email protected]

Roger L. Chuchen,

VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: 732-764-2552

[email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes