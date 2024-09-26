AudioEye Achieves HIPAA Compliance and SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Data Protection and Security Measures for Its Customers

New compliance and certification measures unlock opportunities in healthcare and enterprise

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc . (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced its successful achievement of both HIPAA compliance and SOC 2 Type II certification. These key milestones reaffirm AudioEye's ongoing dedication to strengthening data protection, security measures, and confidentiality for its customers, particularly those in the healthcare sector and other industries with stringent data protection requirements.

"In today's digital world, security and accessibility go hand in hand. At AudioEye, ensuring a secure and compliant accessibility platform for all customers is a top priority," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Achieving HIPAA compliance reinforces our dedication to healthcare customers, assuring their protected health information (PHI) is in strict compliance with federal regulations. Our continuous commitment to data security means expanding our efforts to meet the highest standards across all industries, including financial services, e-commerce, and government."

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a final rule bolstering protections for individuals with disabilities under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. According to this rule, healthcare organizations must ensure that their web content and mobile applications are digitally accessible and compliant within the next two or three years, depending on the organization's size. AudioEye's HIPAA compliance provides an additional layer of trust for healthcare customers, enabling healthcare providers to offer more inclusive digital experiences without compromising on security or compliance.

Proactive Security Enhancements through SOC 2 Type II Certification

Following the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type I examination earlier this year, AudioEye has completed the more rigorous SOC 2 Type II audit, confirming systems are properly designed and safeguarded against threats as the Company operates in the cloud. This certification, conducted by an independent third-party firm, confirms that AudioEye meets the highest standards for security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

"When companies choose to work with AudioEye, they're choosing a partner who puts data security first," said John Postlethwait, CTO of AudioEye. "SOC 2 Type II certification gives our customers peace of mind that their data is safe. We adhere to industry best practices, with robust controls and safeguards in place at every level. Our commitment to security is an ongoing process, and we make a deliberate effort to continuously review and enhance our security measures to stay ahead of emerging threats, ensuring our customers are always protected."

A Trusted Partner in Data Protection

AudioEye's commitment to safeguarding customer data through rigorous security measures, like HIPAA compliance and SOC 2 Type II certification, ensures that organizations can provide secure, compliant, and fully accessible websites. By addressing both security and accessibility, AudioEye empowers its customers to meet the highest standards, offering inclusive digital experiences that are both protected and compliant with regulatory requirements. This dual focus reaffirms AudioEye's role as a trusted partner in creating a more secure and accessible web for all.

For more information on AudioEye's compliance and security measures, visit the AudioEye Trust Center .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 122,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

