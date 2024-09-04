AudioEye and CivicPlus® Expand Offering to Improve Digital Accessibility and Compliance for Governments of All Sizes

Significantly enhanced partnership to meet new ADA Title II requirements with AI-powered platform

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc . (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, and CivicPlus, a leader in public sector SaaS technology solutions, today announced a significantly expanded partnership which will include enhanced go-to-market efforts that will provide industry-leading accessibility solutions to the local government market. The expanded partnership will also leverage AudioEye's AI automation to provide a clear path for municipalities and cities toward AudioEye's comprehensive managed product, offering the highest level of legal protection in the industry for current and prospective customers.

This follows the Justice Department's new rule under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), establishing specific requirements for web and mobile app accessibility among state and local government entities. These entities must reach compliance within the next two or three years depending on municipality size.

"With the Justice Department's new rule, we are witnessing a significant milestone in the evolution of digital accessibility for all citizens," said AudioEye Chief Executive Officer David Moradi. "CivicPlus has developed a cutting-edge platform servicing over 10,000 government customers – the most of anyone in the industry. By adding AudioEye's automated monitoring and testing to the CivicPlus platform, we will significantly enhance the accessibility of government websites and systems."

When AudioEye is integrated with CivicPlus, customers have access to a comprehensive suite of digital accessibility services, including 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, and expert testing. The platform can be customized to fit any municipality's accessibility needs as they work to meet the new Title II requirements.

"Working with AudioEye for the past seven years has helped us to deliver an efficient and cost-effective solution for our customers as they implement digital accessibility on their websites," said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. "As the laws and regulations related to accessibility compliance evolve, pairing AudioEye's industry-leading accessibility platform with CivicPlus' extensive experience with our Modern Civic Experience Platform technology sets a new standard in digital accessibility for government entities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration, helping governments meet the new ADA requirements, and creating more inclusive opportunities for civic engagement for all members of the community."

To learn more about how CivicPlus and AudioEye can help your municipality achieve and maintain digital accessibility, visit https://www.civicplus.com/web-accessibility-software/audioeye/ .

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is a trusted technology company dedicated to empowering government staff and powering exceptional digital experiences for residents. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that combine to form THE modern Civic Experience Platform, we strive to create one-stop, frictionless, interactions that delight residents and help staff collaborate and work efficiently. As a result, government administrations that choose CivicPlus realize greater trust and satisfaction among their community members. Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 850 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 global entities and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada alone.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 122,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

