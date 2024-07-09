AudioEye and Finalsite Partner to Bring Increased Digital Accessibility and Compliance Measures to K-12 Education Websites

Expanded partnership includes new growth targets and a comprehensive go-to-market strategy

TUCSON, Ariz., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, and Finalsite , the leading K-12 school community relationship management platform, today announced an expanded partnership, significantly enhancing digital accessibility for K-12 schools. The partnership, with new growth targets and a comprehensive go-to-market strategy, utilizes AudioEye's platform for advanced accessibility testing and remediation.

This expansion follows the Justice Department's new rule under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which establishes specific requirements for web and mobile app accessibility among state and local government entities, including public schools. These entities must reach compliance within the next two years for those with populations of more than 50,000 and three years for those with 50,000 or fewer.

"Finalsite is the clear leader in education technology solutions, serving 7,000 clients in 115 countries worldwide, and their commitment to digital accessibility is unmatched," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Our partnership uniquely positions us to address the growing digital accessibility requirements with Finalsite's significant presence in K-12 schools and to better serve school districts and their unique digital accessibility needs. Our expanded offerings allow for a holistic approach to digital accessibility and learning that gives every student the opportunity to succeed."

Despite the ongoing need for accessible digital learning, many schools still struggle to meet the required standards. A nationwide study of K-12 websites in the US found that over 95 percent of school home pages had at least one detectable accessibility error, and nearly two-thirds failed at least one of the measurable Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), meaning some students and their families may not be able to access critical information or learning online.

"Finalsite considers accessibility a fundamental equality issue, not just a legal requirement. By ensuring that everyone has equal access to the valuable information provided on school websites and mobile apps, we help schools foster inclusivity, enabling them to engage with their entire community effectively," said Jon Moser, Finalsite's Founder and CEO. "The expanded partnership with AudioEye offers our schools even more ways to check for and remediate inaccessible content, providing peace of mind for administrators and a better experience for the communities they serve."

Finalsite and AudioEye are dedicated to enhancing digital accessibility in K-12 education, continually innovating to deliver website and mobile app solutions that ensure every school can offer an inclusive, compliant, and user-friendly digital experience.

About Finalsite

Finalsite is the first community relationship management platform built for K-12 schools, transforming how they attract students, engage families, build community—and thrive.

More than 7,000 clients worldwide rely on Finalsite's platform for their websites, communications, mobile apps, enrollment and marketing services; partnering with Finalsite to manage the complex requirements around data privacy, accessibility, hosting and security.

Clients enjoy unlimited support and training, extensive professional development and opportunities to network with a community of peers. Finalsite is headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn. with a global workforce across the U.S., Central America, Canada, Europe and Asia.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 119,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 22 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

