AudioEye Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading SaaS accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

The Microcap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022 Chicago, IL October 12 th -13 th .

-13 . LD Micro Main Event XV Los Angeles, CA October 25 th-27th.

Registration is mandatory for participation in both conferences. For more information, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the events, please visit IssuerDirect or Meetmax.

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com.

