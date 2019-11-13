AudioEye Appoints David Moradi and Jamil Tahir to Board of Directors

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the leader in digital accessibility, has elected current shareholders and seasoned finance professionals David Moradi and Jamil Tahir to its board of directors, effective immediately. With these appointments, AudioEye's board is now expanded from four to six directors, four of whom are independent.

David Moradi, Founder, Sero Capital

An entrepreneur, investor and advisor to numerous market-leading technology companies, David Moradi is the founder and CEO of Sero Capital , a private investment firm focused on growth opportunities in the technology sector. Moradi is also co-founder and executive chairman of virtual reality (VR) video game development studio First Contact Entertainment Inc. Moradi previously spent 10 years as CEO of Anthion Management, a technology-focused fund which he helped grow to over $1B in assets. Prior to founding Anthion, Moradi was a portfolio manager at Pequot Capital Management and an analyst and portfolio manager for Soros Fund Management. Moradi launched his career as a special situations analyst for Imperial Capital.

Moradi graduated with a B.A. in Psychology from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is founder and chairman of the David Moradi Foundation , a charitable foundation supporting education and American military veterans.

Jamil Tahir, Co-Founder, TurnMark Capital

Tahir is a co-founder and managing member of TurnMark Capital, a private investment firm founded in 2008. Tahir has over 20 years of public stock and bond investing experience. TurnMark targets outsized returns, primarily in the public equity markets, through a selective portfolio rooted in fundamentally driven investments and a multiple-year time horizon. Prior to founding TurnMark Capital, Tahir managed the research team for Cannell Capital, with assets rising to $1B during his tenure. Previously, Tahir was a research analyst for the firm working on neglected equities, high-yield bonds and private placement investment opportunities in publicly traded securities. Tahir began his career as an investment banking analyst in the Financial Entrepreneurs Group of Salomon Smith Barney, New York.

Tahir graduated with a dual degree from the University of California, Berkeley, earning a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.A. in Economics.

"We are committed to aggressive growth along with financial discipline and both David and Jamil possess unique investment, financial, and operational know-how that will be an asset both now and into the future," said AudioEye Executive Chairman Carr Bettis. "David is a longtime committed and significant shareholder and a successful investor, but he is also much more than that -- his strategy instincts are phenomenal, and he brings us broad executive oversight experience at multiple successful technology companies. Jamil has decades of proven experience and is skilled at long-term strategy and creating growth. Both of their talents will be invaluable as we continue to represent and align our company's interests with those of our shareholders. With David and Jamil on our team, we are taking AudioEye to the next level."

"AudioEye has an impressive commitment to digital accessibility, and I'm honored to be part of what they do," said Moradi. "As AudioEye continues to accelerate accessibility through their patented machine-learning technology and expert managed services, there isn't a single industry on the planet that doesn't stand to benefit. We have a moral obligation to ensure all websites are digitally accessible, but my decision to join the AudioEye board goes deeper than that. There is also a strategic imperative that enables businesses to expand their customer base. I'm delighted to draw upon my experience and insights and help them do just that."

For additional details, please reference the Form 8-K, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2019.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep.

Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers Machine Learning/AI-driven accessibility without fundamental changes to site architecture.

