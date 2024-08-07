AudioEye Launches Accessibility Testing Software Development Kit (SDK), Empowering Developers to Build Accessible Websites

SDK helps developers find and fix accessibility issues before they are visible to the public

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc . (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced the general availability of its Accessibility Testing Software Development Kit (SDK) . This self-service accessibility testing tool helps developers address accessibility issues early in the software development life cycle, allowing them to publish web content that is accessible to people with disabilities.

"Achieving full-scale digital accessibility requires a three-pronged approach: automation, human-assisted technology, and developer tools," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "With our SDK offering, we're empowering organizations to take a proactive approach to their website accessibility by equipping developers with the tools they need to prioritize accessibility from the outset. By integrating the SDK into our suite of tools, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping our customers achieve comprehensive accessibility and usability for all their customers."

The SDK employs the same automated test logic utilized by AudioEye's accessibility experts during customer site audits and automated monitoring. This process allows organizations to catch and address issues earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC) process, preventing surprises in production with unresolved accessibility issues and reinforcing consistency in overall issue detection.

"Ensuring our code is accessible is just one of many tasks our developers handle daily," said Rob O'Neil, Senior Director of Product Management at Dealer.com. "By integrating accessibility checks into the development process using the SDK, we can streamline our workflow and proactively address issues before they affect users."

The SDK rules are informed by a large amount of proprietary data and are designed to bridge the gap for developers who may have varying levels of accessibility awareness and limited time to become experts. The automation provided by the SDK saves organizations valuable time as developers no longer need to verify accessibility issues manually amidst their numerous other deployment tasks. The increased efficiency allows development teams to focus more on innovation and enhance other user experience areas.

"AudioEye's digital accessibility platform is customizable so businesses have multiple options for scale and compliance," said John Postlethwait, SVP of Engineering at AudioEye. "If developers have time and resources to fix barriers at the source, then the SDK provides a flexible way to support different types of testing in pre-production environments. If resources are limited, then AudioEye can remediate issues on behalf of the client, prioritizing issues by impact and severity. We work with each customer to determine a comprehensive solution that meets their business' operational needs and accessibility objectives."

The SDK integrates seamlessly into developers' workflows and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes, automatically scanning for issues with each deployment. This framework ensures that each update aligns with accessibility standards.

For more information about AudioEye's Accessibility Testing SDK, visit https://www.audioeye.com/solution/developer-tools/ .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 121,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

