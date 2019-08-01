AudioEye Becomes Member of World Wide Web Consortium

"Our goal at AudioEye is to ensure digital accessibility for all. As members of the governing body establishing web standards, the W3C, I'm confident we will make an even more meaningful impact with respect to advancements in digital accessibility," said Mark Baker, AudioEye's chief technical officer and W3C Advisory Committee representative. "It's an honor to join some of the best and brightest minds in the industry, ensuring long-term improvements to web accessibility."

The W3C Advisory Committee is composed of one representative from each W3C member. Members provide insight and input in the creation of future web standards. Currently, the Committee is providing recommendations on WCAG 2.2, planned for December 2020 release.

Baker added, "In just the past two years, AudioEye has analyzed more than 20 billion web pages, identifying and remediating billions and billions of issues of accessibility. The most in the industry. It's this level of unprecedented knowledge and expertise that AudioEye brings to the table to positively impact overall web standards, and I'm confident this collaboration will further strengthen the AudioEye technology, ultimately helping us to create an even more inclusive web for all."

AudioEye joins an esteemed list of companies on the W3C membership list, including Adobe, Apple, Google, Microsoft and more. To learn more about AudioEye, visit www.audioeye.com.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

About the World Wide Web Consortium

The mission of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), www.w3.org, is to lead the Web to its full potential by creating technical standards and guidelines to ensure that the Web remains open, accessible, and interoperable for everyone around the globe. W3C develops well known specifications such as HTML5, CSS, and the Open Web Platform as well as work on security and privacy, all created in the open and provided for free and under the unique W3C Patent Policy. For its work to make online videos more accessible with captions and subtitles, W3C received a 2016 Emmy Award.

W3C's vision for "One Web" brings together thousands of dedicated technologists representing nearly 500 Member organizations and dozens of industry sectors. W3C is jointly hosted by the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL) in the United States, the European Research Consortium for Informatics and Mathematics (ERCIM) headquartered in France, Keio University in Japan and Beihang University in China. For more information see https://www.w3.org/.

