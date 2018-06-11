AudioEye Digital Accessibility Platform Aligned with WCAG 2.1

The Digital Accessibility Platform, or DAP, is proprietary technology developed by AudioEye to automatically identify and track errors and potential errors of accessibility on existing websites, while also assisting designers, developers or other accessibility stakeholders as they seek to avoid publishing inaccessible content. The technology goes beyond testing to also continuously monitor content and functionality for accessibility issues and can be deployed in a way that dynamically fixes issues through a mix of automated and manual processes, speeding the process to achieve compliance with ADA-related accessibility requirements.

"We're pleased the W3C is filling some of the known gaps by putting greater emphasis on mobile technology, individuals with low vision, and individuals with cognitive disabilities. At AudioEye, both our automated scanning and manual testing processes take these use-cases into consideration, therefore, over the next several months, alignment with 2.1 will be seamless as we begin to incorporate these additional success criteria tests in the delivery of our managed service offering," said Sean Bradley, AudioEye's Chief Technology Officer, President and Co-founder. Mr. Bradley added, "Fortunately for our clients, since our process strives to exceed standards and requirements to ensure the greatest usability for the widest audience, our technology is aligned and ready to track and monitor violations pertaining to the updated success criteria."

Since 1999, the W3C, an international community led by Web inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, has worked to develop standards for the web. The most recent guidelines, WCAG 2.1, build upon the 2008 W3C issued WCAG 2.0, which have become the generally accepted technical standards for websites, mobile applications, and other digital content. The current iteration, a bridge between WCAG 2.0 and a broader initiative focused on reimaging the Accessibility Guidelines (AG), or "Silver," adds 17 additional success criteria with a focus on three primary gaps in the 2.0 version: mobile technology, addressing requirements for people with disabilities affecting vision and disabilities that affect cognitive functions.

"Mobile technology is certainly impacted by the new 'input modalities' guideline in WCAG 2.1," said Mark Baker, AudioEye Chief Development Officer. Mr. Baker added, "But really, any touch-based or voice-enabled device will be positively impacted with respect to accessibility. We appreciate the W3C working hard to release this important new update as it addresses additional use-cases, increasing the level of inclusion once again. Interactive devices have become pervasive across industries, playing vital roles in everything from point-of-sale (POS) to automated teller machines (ATM), and, thus, the broader considerations in the 2.1 release respecting the impact on individuals with disabilities is a positive step forward for nearly all interactive technology."

Earlier in the year, AudioEye announced the alignment of the Digital Accessibility Platform with the refresh to Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, relating to standards for Federal agencies.

"Our robust digital accessibility platform is aligned with both WCAG 2.1 and the 2018, 508 Refresh," said AudioEye CEO Todd Bankofier. Mr. Bankofier added, "These transitions tend to be seamless for us. As our technology and products evolve, we maintain a laser focus on usability for the widest audience possible. So, many of the updates encompass considerations we already address or are working to enhance."

AudioEye's technology has been adopted and embraced by some of the largest and most influential agencies in the Federal Government, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Social Security Administration (SSA), as well as by forward-thinking companies, such as iconic industry leaders ADP and Canali, content management platforms, including Dealer Inspire and Finalsite, as well as both public and private schools.

More information on the WCAG 2.1 release is available through the W3C at: https://www.w3.org/2018/06/pressrelease-wcag21

