AudioEye Joins Russell Microcap® Index

TUCSON, Ariz., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities, has joined the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the indexes' annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opened on July 1, according to the FTSE Russell website.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Being added to the Russell Microcap® Index represents another milestone achievement for AudioEye," said company Chief Executive Officer Todd Bankofier. "Most notably, we expect our inclusion in the index to bring added visibility for our company within the greater investment community, which will benefit new and existing shareholders, alike. As we continue to improve our profile as a public company, it is our belief, and goal, to generate greater awareness for the digital accessibility community as well."

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Indexes reconstitution, see the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta, New York and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Todd Bankofier, Chief Executive Officer

tbankofier@audioeye.com

(520) 308-6140

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

AEYE@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.audioeye.com

