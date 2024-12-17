AudioEye Named a Finalist in InfoWorld's 2024 Technology of the Year Awards and the 2024 Cloud Awards

Recognitions highlight AudioEye's leadership in digital accessibility with innovative solutions like the Accessibility Testing SDK and compliance-focused product releases

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced that it was selected as a finalist in InfoWorld's 2024 Technology of the Year Awards in the Software Development: Tools category. The Company also announced that it has been named a finalist for the 2024 Cloud Awards in the Best B2B Customer Strategy category.

InfoWorld's Technology of the Year Awards celebrate transformative advancements across software development, AI, and cloud computing. AudioEye's recognition comes specifically for its Accessibility Testing Software Development Kit (SDK) and its ability to deliver solutions that empower developers and organizations to create accessible, compliant websites and content as part of the software development life cycle (SDLC).

"We are honored to be recognized by respected institutions like InfoWorld and the Cloud Awards, underscoring the significant impact our solutions play in improving digital accessibility for our customers," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Our Accessibility Testing SDK is a game-changer for developers, simplifying how they build accessible experiences while meeting compliance goals. These acknowledgments reflect our relentless focus on innovation through R&D and customer feedback, enabling us to deliver offerings that provide scalable solutions and minimize legal risk for our customers."

AudioEye's SDK equips developers with tools to integrate accessibility testing seamlessly into their workflows, helping teams find and fix issues earlier in the software development life cycle. Designed to meet the needs of developers with varying levels of accessibility expertise, the SDK simplifies digital accessibility by embedding it directly into coding processes, shifting accessibility from a reactive task to a proactive practice.

AudioEye's recognition as a finalist in the Cloud Awards for Best B2B Customer Strategy highlights its continuous investment in research and development, further strengthening its customer-focused approach to accessibility solutions. The Company has recently introduced a number of innovative product developments, including:

Accessibility Protection Status : A new benchmark in digital accessibility compliance that gives businesses a better understanding of their digital accessibility beyond arbitrary numerical scores. Accessibility Protection Status also reduces legal risk by providing a clear path to compliance with actionable insights and comprehensive risk assessments.

A new benchmark in digital accessibility compliance that gives businesses a better understanding of their digital accessibility beyond arbitrary numerical scores. Accessibility Protection Status also reduces legal risk by providing a clear path to compliance with actionable insights and comprehensive risk assessments. Accessibility Help Desk : An evolution of the AudioEye Visual Toolkit designed to help customers enhance accessibility and effortlessly meet compliance standards. The Accessibility Help Desk focuses on simplifying issue reporting by allowing users to easily report accessibility concerns with quick fixes by AudioEye experts and also features improved personalization tools to create a better user experience.

An evolution of the AudioEye Visual Toolkit designed to help customers enhance accessibility and effortlessly meet compliance standards. The Accessibility Help Desk focuses on simplifying issue reporting by allowing users to easily report accessibility concerns with quick fixes by AudioEye experts and also features improved personalization tools to create a better user experience. HIPAA and SOC 2 Type II Compliance : This achievement reinforces AudioEye's ongoing dedication to strengthening data protection, security measures, and confidentiality for its customers, particularly those in the healthcare sector and other industries with stringent data protection requirements.

This achievement reinforces AudioEye's ongoing dedication to strengthening data protection, security measures, and confidentiality for its customers, particularly those in the healthcare sector and other industries with stringent data protection requirements. Free Accessibility Education : A best-in-class accessibility learning platform offering free, on-demand accessibility education courses for anyone looking to improve their accessibility knowledge and implement best practices as they build modern digital experiences.

These recognitions follow a series of recent accolades for AudioEye's best-in-class performance. AudioEye's digital accessibility platform was named a Best SaaS winner at the Global Tech Awards, and the Company consistently ranks as a top performer in G2's quarterly reports for digital accessibility solutions and platforms. AudioEye was also shortlisted for the 2024 Go-to-Market Alliance Award for GTM Program of the Year, highlighting its outstanding go-to-market strategy.

To learn more about AudioEye's digital accessibility solutions, visit www.audioeye.com .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 126,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

