AudioEye Sets New Bar in Digital Accessibility with New Technology Platform and Service Plans Built for Organizations of Every Size

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, (NASDAQ: AEYE), the developer of the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced the next generation of its technology platform and service plans, designed to help organizations of any size achieve and maintain accessibility compliance. The new platform provides advanced artificial intelligence supported by certified experts to help companies eliminate barriers to accessing digital content. The new service plans give small businesses and enterprises alike an efficient and affordable path to compliance.

Awareness of digital accessibility has never been greater. In the last year, as COVID-19 has forced more of our daily life online, the serious failings in digital accessibility have been further brought to light. While there's been a genuine interest from companies to be more inclusive and accessible, there's still much work to be done, as evidenced by a significant increase in the number of lawsuits related to digital accessibility.

Record Growth

"2020 was a pivotal year for AudioEye. We saw tremendous interest in our accessibility solutions and grew our customer base by more than 25,000 new organizations, ranging from the largest enterprises to the smallest start-ups," said David Moradi, AudioEye's interim CEO. "To meet this growing demand, we've brought on a team of new leaders who will be critical to scaling our platform and partner integrations in the coming year. Our goal is to combine our deep industry knowledge with the latest AI technology to make the Internet more accessible for everyone."

Over the last year, AudioEye made significant investments in its technology and team. It brought on four new leaders with backgrounds from industry leading companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Tile and BigCommerce. Together, this team will drive technology, operations, revenue, partnerships and marketing. Over the course of the year, AudioEye also announced new partnerships with top digital agencies, like Neil Patel Digital, to scale its offerings with web developers and marketers.

A New Standard in Digital Accessibility

AudioEye's investment in technology resulted in the new platform announced today. It combines artificial intelligence and automation with the knowledge and expertise of AudioEye's dedicated team of certified accessibility professionals. This unique hybrid approach is the result of many years of experience and investment in technology, people and processes. The new platform enables companies of all sizes to address the challenges of digital accessibility. It also gives companies the peace of mind that their accessibility solutions are compliant with ADA and other relevant laws and regulations.

New features in the platform include:

Customer Dashboard: This new "Accessibility Control Center" provides customers with information and insight into the accessibility health of their site. The heart of the dashboard is AudioEye's Accessibility Score, an easy-to-understand, single-number score that summarizes the overall accessibility state of a site. The score weights the issues that impact users most as they navigate the site.

This new "Accessibility Control Center" provides customers with information and insight into the accessibility health of their site. The heart of the dashboard is AudioEye's Accessibility Score, an easy-to-understand, single-number score that summarizes the overall accessibility state of a site. The score weights the issues that impact users most as they navigate the site. Live Monitoring : Because the web is dynamic, it is important to capture the accessibility of each user's experience. The new platform scans websites each time a visitor comes to the site. It gathers real-time insights on accessibility issues based on the problems visitors encounter. The platform will then perform immediate remediations and update the company's Accessibility Score in real-time.

: Because the web is dynamic, it is important to capture the accessibility of each user's experience. The new platform scans websites each time a visitor comes to the site. It gathers real-time insights on accessibility issues based on the problems visitors encounter. The platform will then perform immediate remediations and update the company's Accessibility Score in real-time. AI-Driven Auto-Remediation : AudioEye is continuously identifying and developing new, automated fixes to common WCAG errors. These AI-driven fixes help companies resolve issues immediately and automatically, resulting in significant increases to a site's Accessibility Score.

: AudioEye is continuously identifying and developing new, automated fixes to common WCAG errors. These AI-driven fixes help companies resolve issues immediately and automatically, resulting in significant increases to a site's Accessibility Score. Usability Toolbar: Every website that uses the new platform will have a new toolbar for their users. The toolbar is now compatible across all devices and provides every user with access to the visual toolkit and an improved experience with the site's content.

AudioEye is also rolling out new service plans to meet companies' needs. The four plans (Simple, Advanced, Premier and Enterprise) offer accessibility monitoring, testing, remediation, reporting and compliance protection based on the size and complexity of a site. AudioEye supplements those with a selection of additional services for customers needing a deeper level of support – whether that be in the form of legal, technical or educational support. For as little as $490 per year or $49 per month, companies can feel confident that they are taking the steps to deliver more accessible experiences to their audience.

To learn more about AudioEye's new platform and service plans, visit Audioeye.com.

About AudioEye

AudioEye is the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, helping companies of all sizes eliminate barriers to digital content. Combining patented AI technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye's hybrid approach to accessibility delivers trusted solutions that ensure ADA and WCAG compliance. Trusted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Social Security Administration (SSA), Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, Cox, and thousands of other organizations, AudioEye identifies and resolves accessibility issues to make the Internet more accessible for everyone. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

Media Contact:

Camille Swope

[email protected]

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Related Links

www.audioeye.com

