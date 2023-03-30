AudioEye Successfully Defends Customer in Precedent ADA Case for Website Accessibility

AudioEye's unique combination of automation technology, including artificial intelligence, coupled with industry experts in accessibility compliance facilitates dismissal of the lawsuit

TUCSON, Ariz., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced it has successfully defended its customer, Babylon Marine, in a website accessibility case filed in New York federal court.

The complaint alleged the AudioEye customer's website contained multiple accessibility issues in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). AudioEye defended its customer through its legal support, the use of cutting-edge technology combined with accessibility and legal expert services, resulting in the case dismissal for no monetary settlement or other relief.

"When we received the ADA complaint, which came with a large settlement demand and potentially significant legal costs, we were confident there was no merit in the claim because of AudioEye," said Andrew Mirra of Babylon Marine in New York. "Before AudioEye, we really didn't know which accessibility vendor was right as there are confusing options out there, including ones that make false promises. We were confident that AudioEye could not only solve our accessibility issues, but be there as our partner if any issues came up. The AudioEye team determined there were no digital accessibility barriers, and provided documentation which proved that the claims were false. We appreciate how AudioEye stepped in to stand by their solution and customer; and how effective they were in resolving the claim. AudioEye was an invaluable partner throughout the entire process."

In 2022 alone there were 3,255 website accessibility lawsuits filed in federal court alleging ADA violations. That's a 12% increase from the previous record of 2,895 lawsuits set in 2021. The majority of businesses want to do the right thing, have issues that can be addressed by the combination of automation and accessibility experts, yet struggle to meet digital accessibility standards and navigate the legal landscape.

The dismissal of the case against Babylon Marine for no settlement is significant. In most website accessibility lawsuits or demand letters, the party receiving the lawsuit will spend money on legal fees, pay a settlement, and fix the digital property later. That's why it is so critical to find an accessibility partner like AudioEye, that does not rely purely on automation or just on services independent of one another. Many out there use automated only approaches which just don't work effectively, keeping companies vulnerable to future legal action and delivering subpar customer experiences. AudioEye utilizes a unique combination of automation technology, including artificial intelligence, coupled with industry experts in accessibility compliance and law to help businesses become and stay compliant.

"We were able to successfully defend Babylon Marine – helping them avoid an unnecessary and costly lawsuit that could have damaged their reputation – through our unique approach of technology and accessibility and legal experts," said AudioEye CEO David Moradi. "Being compliant today has never been easier nor more important. We know businesses want to do the right thing and just need the right partner. In this first of its kind case, we were able to stand behind our solution and successfully defend our customer."

Tony Coehlo, former Congressman, chief architect and co-author of the ADA, and AudioEye Board Member said, "As AudioEye delivers on its mission to remove every barrier to digital access and create inclusive experiences, they are upholding the original intent of the Americans with Disabilities Act enacted over 30 years ago and ensuring its relevance in our digital world."

AudioEye is well positioned to help businesses meet and exceed accessibility standards, to ensure the disability community has viable options when it comes to accessing websites and apps, and stands by its customers if and when issues arise.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining cutting-edge technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility—from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us at AudioEye on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

