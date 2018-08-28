AudioEye to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market Exchange Today, September 4, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ : AEYE ) (OTCQB: AEYE), the leader in cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital content accessibility solutions, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market exchange at the open of trading today, September 4, 2018. The stock will trade under the symbol "AEYE."

"Our listing on Nasdaq represents yet another important milestone achieved for AudioEye, especially during such a pivotal time in our company's development," said Executive Chairman Dr. Carr Bettis. "With increased visibility and greater access to capital, we believe we are in a stronger position to accelerate our growth objectives. More specifically, we are poised to further solidify our position as the leader in digital accessibility solutions."

About AudioEye, Inc.



AudioEye (NASDAQ : AEYE ) is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:



AudioEye, Inc.



Todd Bankofier, Chief Executive Officer



tbankofier@audioeye.com



(520) 308-6140

Investor Contact:



Matt Glover or Tom Colton



Liolios



AEYE@liolios.com



(949) 574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

