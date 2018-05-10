AudioEye to Present at Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 15

TUCSON, Ariz., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (OTCQB: AEYE), today announced that Todd Bankofier, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The event will be held at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY.
Bankofier will also be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their Oppenheimer institutional sales representative or AudioEye Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.
About AudioEye, Inc.
AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content.
Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.
AudioEye's common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit https://www.audioeye.com.
Contact Information:
Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com
SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.
