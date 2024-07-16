AudioEye Unveils AudioEyeQ Learning Platform to Provide Free Accessibility Education

The education platform offers the industry's first premium accessibility learning program for free, featuring self-guided courses led by certified experts

TUCSON, Ariz., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc . (NASDAQ: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, today announced the launch of AudioEyeQ, a best-in-class accessibility learning platform offering free, on-demand accessibility education courses. AudioEyeQ is available to anyone wishing to enhance their knowledge of core accessibility topics, best practices, and resources. The courses are relevant to all individuals who oversee and aid with accessibility efforts and are ideal for professionals who build websites and mobile apps, like developers, website owners, and designers.

"Educating our employees on accessibility best practices is crucial for making the web more accessible for people with disabilities," said Jason Barnes, Chief Revenue Officer at Finalsite. "By providing free, engaging educational resources, AudioEye empowers our teams with the accessibility knowledge we need to best serve our clients - and ultimately provide the best experience possible for K-12 schools and districts."

The inaugural training course, 'Foundations of Accessibility: CPACC Preparation Course,' aims to assist individuals preparing for the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP) Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC) exam. This comprehensive course offers in-depth videos, resources, and study tips covering key exam topics. All training modules in AudioEyeQ are designed and presented by CPACC-certified accessibility experts at AudioEye.

"As a leader in digital accessibility, we recognize the critical need for comprehensive education in this field," said Alisa Smith, AudioEye Accessibility Evangelist. "Accessibility education is the cornerstone of creating an inclusive digital world. By offering free, top-tier training, we aim to empower individuals and professionals with the knowledge they need to implement accessibility best practices as they build modern digital experiences. With AudioEyeQ, we are proud to deliver the industry's premier accessibility learning platform, setting a new standard for accessibility education."

AudioEyeQ courses are designed to provide practical insights and strategies on the most pressing issues in accessibility today, including key legislation, thoughtful design, and common barriers for people with disabilities. In Fall 2024, the platform will release new courses focused on accessible design, coding, and testing.

To register for AudioEyeQ, visit www.audioeye.com/learn .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 119,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 22 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

