AudioEye Wins 2023 SaaS Award for Best Accessibility Innovation in a SaaS Product

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, today announced it has won the award for Best Accessibility Innovation in a SaaS Product in the international SaaS Awards program. Now celebrating its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to recognize and honor SaaS innovations from all corners of the world, including past winners such as IBM, SAP and Evernote.

"It's an honor to be named an innovator in digital accessibility," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "We've long recognized that the accessibility gap is too large to be solved with legacy solutions alone — and we're thrilled the judges cited our investment in AI as a potentially transformative approach to creating a more inclusive and accessible web."

This award recognizes AudioEye's comprehensive approach to digital accessibility, pairing powerful, AI-based automation with a team of certified accessibility experts. In the last year, AudioEye has debuted several enterprise-grade accessibility solutions, including:

An Accessibility Maturity Management (AMM) program that helps organizations assess their current level of accessibility and define the right investments to make measurable progress toward more accessible user experiences and organizational alignment.

(AMM) program that helps organizations assess their current level of accessibility and define the right investments to make measurable progress toward more accessible user experiences and organizational alignment. An Accessibility Health Advisor (AHA) that enables organizations to track what steps they need to take to be compliant with accessibility laws, like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and notifies the organization of any new accessibility guidelines they need to adopt.

(AHA) that enables organizations to track what steps they need to take to be compliant with accessibility laws, like the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and notifies the organization of any new accessibility guidelines they need to adopt. Continued investment in the use of generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM) to find and fix complex accessibility issues that typically require time-consuming human analysis.

"AudioEye's technology, which not only identifies accessibility issues but also takes proactive steps to automate fixes, sets a new standard for inclusivity in the digital world," said Monambigha Mohanasundaram, Lead Judge at The SaaS Awards. "Their investment in cutting-edge AI and collaboration with the disability community exemplifies a transformative approach to digital accessibility."

While many organizations are investing more time and money into the online customer experience, digital accessibility efforts continue to lag. Just 3% of the world's top one million websites are accessible to people with disabilities. These limitations can prevent them from accomplishing essential tasks online, such as making purchases, managing their finances, or reading the news.

Recently, AudioEye published its first Digital Accessibility Index , which combined automated scans of nearly 40,000 enterprise websites with expert audits from members of the disability community to identify the web's most common accessibility issues. Of the 2 million pages scanned, every single page had at least one accessibility error — and the average page had 37 elements (such as images, links, or headers) that failed one of the success criteria of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

AudioEye will continue partnering with customers and the disability community to ensure its solutions meet the needs of both, through industry-leading capabilities that leverage the best of technology and human expertise. To learn more, visit www.audioeye.com or follow along on LinkedIn .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 104,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

AudioEye Media Contact

Cari Sommer

RAISE Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Luke Johnson

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

949-574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.