AudioEye's A11iance Team Celebrates Three Years During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

People with disabilities test, audit, and provide feedback for product improvement

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc . (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) by marking the third anniversary since the creation of its A11iance Team , a group of accessibility experts with disabilities who utilize screen reader software and other assistive technologies to test and analyze customer websites for accessibility issues.

"Digital accessibility is best shaped by those who it affects the most," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Our A11iance Team was created to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to assist with expert testing and custom fixes for our customers' websites, mobile apps, and digital documents. We are proud to celebrate three years of working closely with A11iance Team members and look forward to their continued influence on the comprehensive solutions we provide."

In the three years since its inception, the A11iance Team has:

Provided expert testing on over 3,400 customer websites.

Conducted 4,400 expert audits, providing customers with issue identification and custom fixes.

Identified over 35,000 accessibility issues that automated tools alone could not detect.

"Growing up, I often heard how difficult it would be to find a job as a person with a disability," said Marche Roberson, an A11iance Team member since 2021. "As a member of AudioEye's A11iance Team, I test customer websites for accessibility issues across all industries—work that's both personally fulfilling and that helps make the internet more inclusive for everyone."

The A11iance Team's three-year anniversary also coincides with the renewal of AudioEye's partnership with the Bender Leadership Academy , an organization dedicated to preparing students with disabilities for the workforce.

The partnership, which focuses on the DigitalAccess@Work program, introduces high school and college students to the fundamentals of digital accessibility. The partnership is expanding to offer participants free access to the AudioEyeQ learning platform, which allows students to deepen their knowledge of accessibility standards and learn best practices in website and document testing. Students with disabilities who complete the program are invited to join the A11iance Team to provide testing and expert guidance.

"National Disability Employment Awareness Month is an important time to reflect on how we can create more inclusive opportunities for people with disabilities," said Joyce Bender, Founder and CEO of Bender Leadership Academy. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with AudioEye, whose ongoing support is helping us equip the next generation of accessibility professionals with the skills they need to thrive."

For information about how to join the A11iance Team, visit www.audioeye.com/audioeye-a11iance-team-interest .

For information about the DigitalAcces@Work program, visit https://benderleadership.org/learn/ .

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 122,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible and usable. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs. The comprehensive solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated accessibility fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and industry-leading legal protection.

About Bender Leadership Academy

At Bender Leadership Academy, our vision is to create sustainable programs that can be adopted as a part of a national curriculum for educators and community organizations interested in advancing pathways to success for the community of people with disabilities. Our focus is on providing work readiness competencies that focus on the value and abilities each person can contribute to the workforce.

Bender Leadership Academy is committed to expanding opportunities for employment of people with disabilities from youth through adulthood. Established in 2018, Bender Leadership Academy is founded on over two decades of commitment to serving the disability community. Beginning as a volunteer mentoring program with the single purpose of helping youth transition into the workforce, the organization is now multi-faceted with programming that provides a comprehensive approach to addressing barriers to employment.

