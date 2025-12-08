AUDIT BEE WINS DUAL HONOURS AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

Recognized for Excellence in Compliance and Advisory Leadership in South Africa

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audit BEE has been recognised for Excellence in Compliance and Advisory Leadership in South Africa at the renowned Global Brand Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The Global Brand Awards recognize outstanding achievements across industries worldwide. Audit BEE has earned this recognition with its exceptional contributions to the compliance and advisory services across South Africa.

Commenting on Audit BEE's achievement, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "Audit BEE's recognition this year is truly well-earned. Their work reflects clarity, purpose and a standard of leadership that stands out in South Africa's business landscape. Cindy McKay's award is a testament to her dedication and impact. We're proud to celebrate their achievements."

"It's an honour to be recognised by Global Brands — a powerful reminder that purpose-driven work truly matters. This award affirms our commitment to driving meaningful, sustainable transformation in South Africa, both at a corporate and individual level. We are deeply grateful to our clients for their trust, and to our dedicated team whose passion and professionalism continue to raise the bar in everything we do," said Cindy McKay, CEO at Audit BEE.

ABOUT AUDIT BEE

Audit BEE was founded in 2011 as a turnkey solution for corporate clients. The company's services include auditing, accounting, taxation, payroll processing, secretarial services, employment equity compliance, skills development, and workplace skills plan submissions. Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) is one of Audit BEE's focus areas. The company supports business throughout the entire BEE process to ensure that sustainable and achievable strategies are developed and implemented.

Audit BEE is registered with the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Audit BEE continues to champion transformation by providing strategic B-BBEE compliance solutions that empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth while contributing to South Africa's socio-economic development. This dual recognition further reflects the organisation's mission to support ethical practices, transparency, and impactful advisory leadership in the B-BBEE sector.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 12 June 2026.

