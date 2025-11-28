First Bank of Nigeria and CEO Olusegun Alebiosu receive top honors at the Global Brand Awards 2025

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is proud to announce that First Bank of Nigeria Limited, one of West Africa's leading financial institutions, has been recognised with two prestigious honours at the Global Brand Awards 2025 — 'Most Innovative Banking Brand, Nigeria 2025' and 'Best Digital Banking Innovation (DXC), Nigeria 2025'.

Adding to this achievement, the bank's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, was also named 'Most Innovative CEO, Nigeria 2025'.

These distinctions celebrate FirstBank's ongoing efforts to make banking smarter, faster, and more meaningful for its customers. Through continuous innovation and a strong focus on digital growth, the bank continues to set new standards in customer experience and leadership across the region.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"First Bank of Nigeria has consistently demonstrated what true innovation in banking looks like. Their focus on digital transformation and customer-first solutions sets them apart, and we're delighted to recognise their efforts on a global stage."

Receiving the award, Mr. Alebiosu said: "We are honoured to be recognised by Global Brands Magazine for our relentless pursuit of innovation. These awards validate our strategy to deliver smarter, faster and more inclusive banking through digital excellence and customer-first solutions. It is a testament to the trust placed in us by our customers to continue to set the standards of banking in Africa. We are committed to accelerating digital transformation that empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive."

ABOUT FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA

First Bank of Nigeria Limited 'FirstBank', established in 1894, is the premier bank in West Africa, a leading financial inclusion services provider in Africa, and a digital banking giant.

FirstBank's international footprints cut across three continents ─ Africa, Europe and Asia, with FirstBank UK Limited in London and Paris; FirstBank in The Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea and Sierra Leone; FBNBank in Senegal; and a FirstBank Representative Office in Beijing, China. All the subsidiary banks are fully registered by their respective Central Banks to provide full banking services.

Besides providing domestic banking services, the subsidiaries also engage in international cross-border transactions with FirstBank's non-Nigerian subsidiaries, and the representative offices in Paris and China facilitate trade flows from Asia and Europe into Nigeria and other African countries.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 12 June 2026.

