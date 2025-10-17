ZENITH BANK PLC WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRANDS AWARDS 2025

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine Honors Zenith Bank PLC with Two Prestigious Awards: Best Website Design & User Experience and Best Bank in Digital Marketing, Nigeria, 2025. These accolades celebrate Zenith Bank's exceptional leadership in delivering innovative digital solutions and impactful marketing strategies in Nigeria's financial services sector.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across industries worldwide. Zenith Bank PLC earned these recognitions for its innovative approach in the financial sector.

Commenting on the awards, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "We are incredibly proud to recognize Zenith Bank for its outstanding achievements in digital innovation and marketing excellence. Their commitment to creating a user-centric digital experience and leveraging innovative marketing strategies has set them apart as a leader in Nigeria's banking industry."

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, said "We are thrilled to receive these awards which recognize our commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences to our customers. We are proud to be recognized for our digital marketing efforts which have enabled us to connect with and provide value for our customers globally. As a customer-centric brand, Zenith Bank would continue to invest in digital innovation and excellence, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible banking experience comparable to that of top global banking brands."

ABOUT ZENITH BANK PLC

Zenith Bank Plc was established in May 1990 by Jim Ovia, CFR and commenced operations in July of the same year as a commercial bank. The Bank became a public limited company on June 17, 2004, and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) –now rebranded as Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), on October 21, 2004, following a highly successful Initial Public Offering IPO). Since its inception, the bank has grown to become Nigeria's largest and one of Africa's largest financial institutions by tier-1 capital, with shareholders' funds totaling NGN3.19 trillion as at 31st December, 2024.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards recognise excellence in brand performance across sectors such as finance, education, hospitality, and technology. Hosted at iconic venues like The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and Grand Hyatt Dubai, the 2025 ceremony continued this tradition of grandeur at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2025, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648066/5568931/GBM_Awards_2025_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine