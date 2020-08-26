Augmentir Announces Comprehensive Connected Worker Subscription Offering including the RealWear HMT-1 Industrial Wearable

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence-based connected worker software for industrial companies, today announced the immediate availability of a comprehensive subscription offering that combines the RealWear HMT-1® wearable Android tablet with Augmentir's AI-Powered Connected Worker platform. The low-cost subscription bundle gives enterprise companies the technology and tools they need to help increase safety, quality, and productivity for frontline workers performing industrial jobs in manufacturing and service.

The subscription bundle, which includes hardware, software and support, is being being offered through a partnership with Q-mation, a leading industrial hardware and software reseller. The offering helps to reduce CAPEX costs for enterprise companies throughout the entire connected worker journey including evaluation, piloting, rollout and maintenance of the solution.

"We have seen tremendous demand for hands-free solutions based on Augmentir's Connected Worker platform," said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder of Augmentir. "Our partnerships with RealWear and Q-mation bundle the right technologies into a subscription model that makes it easy for our customers to get started and scale this throughout their enterprise, allowing them to capture the safety, quality, and productivity benefits more quickly."

"Augmentir and Q-mation, both important RealWear partners, have produced a subscription offering that helps companies avoid large CAPEX purchases, simplifying the adoption of cutting edge, productivity improving Connected Worker solutions," said Sanjay Jhawar, President and Co-Founder of RealWear. "This will further accelerate the digital transformation of the industrial frontline workforce."

The RealWear HMT-1® is a ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. When combined with Augmentir's AI-based Connected Worker platform, frontline workers can be intelligently guided through complex manufacturing, inspection and service procedures. Augmentir's platform, which is optimized for a hands-free RealWear experience with voice, delivers on-the-job training and instant support from remote experts, allowing frontline workers to perform their jobs with higher quality and safety, and increased productivity.

"Q-mation has reoriented its 20+ year business to help transform the frontline workforce through a combination of Augmentir's AI-based platform and RealWear's market leading HMT-1 family of industrial wearables," added Bob D'Agostino, President of Q-mation. "With this cost effective total subscription offering we are helping companies future accelerate their deployment of valuable Connected Worker solutions such as Remote Assist and Intelligent Workforce Guidance."

Available immediately , the subscription is priced at $140 USD/user/month for a 36-month subscription. The subscription also includes $50 of essential RealWear HMT-1 accessories, phone and email support, software updates and device configuration.

About Augmentir

Augmentir is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial markets, including manufacturing, service, construction, logistics, energy, utilities, automotive, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com.

About Q-mation

Q-mation is a large hardware and software reseller, support and service provider focused on helping manufacturing companies adopt and deploy productivity increasing solutions quickly. The company's Connected Worker group has partnered with Augmentir and RealWear to accelerate the availability of their technologies to the industrial marketplace. Connect with Q-mation by visiting www.qmation.com.

