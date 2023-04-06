Augmentir Brings AI to SAP Plant Maintenance with its Connected Worker Solution

Integration between SAP PM and Augmentir's AI-powered connected worker solution delivers smarter plant maintenance and operational intelligence for manufacturing plants

HORSHAM, Pa., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir , the provider of the world's only AI-based connected worker solution, announced today the availability of its Smart Connected Worker Solution for SAP® Plant Maintenance (PM). This solution connects SAP PM with shop floor workers leveraging AI-based mobile tools to help digitize and optimize maintenance teams and uses Augmentir's built-in Smart AI for advanced workforce analytics and optimization insights.

For manufacturers using the SAP Plant Maintenance module, Augmentir's solution extends the capabilities of SAP PM to the factory floor, creating a single, universal interface for frontline teams to optimize and personalize work orders, standard operating procedures, and maintenance requests. When used in conjunction with Augmentir's Autonomous Maintenance/TPM module, companies have a complete picture of every asset's maintenance and reliability history, helping reduce equipment downtime and improve the overall reliability of their assets.

Many Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, already use Augmentir with SAP PM to deliver optimized maintenance programs.

Gabriel Solomon, Digitization & Smart Technology Engineer at Colgate-Palmolive stated "Augmentir's ease of use and seamless integration into Colgate's global SAP instance helped us digitize our maintenance, changeover, and EHS LOTO procedures, as well as quality checklists via digital, guided workflows. As a result of using Augmentir, we've seen up to 30 minutes saved per shift, and as much as 120 minutes reduced between maintenance notification and maintenance order closure."

Manufacturers will see the following benefits:

Increased "wrench-time" by 16% due to more efficient execution of work orders and elimination of manual data entry

Increased first-time fix rates by 17% and decreased unplanned downtime by 21% due to improved maintenance compliance

Rich, interactive work instructions, personalized to each technician to enable them to perform at their very best

Improved collaboration between people and assets to create a true digital thread

Built-in AI that immediately optimizes shop floor activities and provides guidance for targeted continuous improvement efforts

"Our AI-powered solution for SAP Plant Maintenance goes far beyond mobilizing plant maintenance functionality: we are transforming how manufacturers digitize and optimize their maintenance programs," said Russ Fadel, CEO and co-founder at Augmentir. "Augmentir personalizes the maintenance instructions to the needs of each maintenance technician, enabling each worker to perform at their individual best, increasing maintenance efficiency and reducing MTTR. Additionally, Augmentir uses AI to process the data streaming off of these maintenance activities and provides automated insights into productivity and workforce development opportunities, creating a foundation for continuous improvement. This is the future of plant maintenance."

Augmentir also recently announced an expansion to its AI platform , which unlocks even greater potential for manufacturers looking to digitize and optimize their frontline operations. Augmentir's purpose-built AI, which is focused on industrial operational insights, combined with Generative AI and other emerging foundation models, enhances the value that manufacturers can achieve with Augmentir, helping them uncover new opportunities to improve productivity and optimize their operations.

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only Smart Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

SAP Disclaimer

SAP and SAP Plant Maintenance and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

