Augmentir Selected to Join the Webex Ecosystem as Cisco's Connected Worker Partner, Now Available via the SolutionsPlus Program

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, Inc. , the world's only artificial intelligence-based connected worker software provider, today announced that it has been selected to join the Webex ecosystem and SolutionsPlus program as Cisco's connected worker partner. As a result, Augmentir software will be integrated into Cisco's direct and channel sales offerings giving customers the ability to purchase Augmentir together with Webex by Cisco through Cisco's Global Price List.

Augmentir's AI-based platform offers connected worker technology to industrial companies in manufacturing, construction, energy, and service. Today, companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Bio-Chem Fluidics, and STRONGARM, are employing Augmentir's platform to digitally transform their operations. With this partnership, manufacturing and service teams can receive the added benefit of Webex collaboration tools and Augmentir accessed via a unified interface, further empowering frontline workforces to perform at their best.

Through the integration of Augmentir and Webex Expert on Demand (XoD), industrial companies can:

Improve job quality - Drive quality improvements by moving from paper-based to interactive digital work instructions augmented with rich media, contextual data, and mixed reality experiences, ensuring your workers always have the correct information on hand to make error-free and safe decisions.

- Drive quality improvements by moving from paper-based to interactive digital work instructions augmented with rich media, contextual data, and mixed reality experiences, ensuring your workers always have the correct information on hand to make error-free and safe decisions. Reduce time to resolution - Enhance collaboration across your teams with access to on-demand remote expert guidance through Webex Expert on Demand, allowing your remote workforce and your customers to remotely collaborate and receive instant help from subject matter experts no matter the time or their location.

- Enhance collaboration across your teams with access to on-demand remote expert guidance through Webex Expert on Demand, allowing your remote workforce and your customers to remotely collaborate and receive instant help from subject matter experts no matter the time or their location. Improve Worker Safety - In addition to running on any mobile phone or tablet, Augmentir and Webex are supported on the voice enabled RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 industrial headsets, offering hands-free operation that can be used in nearly any industrial environment. This helps workers stay focused on the task at hand to improve safety and efficiency.

- In addition to running on any mobile phone or tablet, Augmentir and Webex are supported on the voice enabled RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 industrial headsets, offering hands-free operation that can be used in nearly any industrial environment. This helps workers stay focused on the task at hand to improve safety and efficiency. Reduce operational costs - Identify areas where the largest improvements can be made within your workforce and across your organization with insights from Augmentir's AI.

Russ Fadel, CEO and Founder of Augmentir says, "We are proud to see the Augmentir connected worker platform on the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program. Augmentir was founded to help industrial companies digitize their frontline workforce and deliver improved safety, quality, and productivity. The relevancy of our mission has only compounded in today's new normal and incredible partnerships like being part of the Webex ecosystem help to not only enhance our offering with seamless integration, but also expand our reach. We look forward to helping even more companies with the increased accessibility today's news brings."

For more information on the Augmentir and Cisco solution:

Visit Augmentir's listing on the Webex App Hub to learn more and get started.

to learn more and get started. Read about the solution on the Webex blog.

Read about the solution on the Augmentir website .

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-powered connected worker platform for industrial companies. Augmentir is the first of its kind to combine enterprise augmented reality (AR) with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to intelligently close skills gaps so that frontline workers can perform their jobs with higher quality and increased productivity while driving continuous improvement across the organization. Augmentir is being used to help intelligently guide and support frontline workers in a wide range of industrial use cases – from manufacturing teams on the shop floor to service and repair teams out in the field. Learn more at www.augmentir.com .

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

