Augmentir Unveils Powerful New Updates to Augie™, Launches the First GenAI Suite for the Industrial Frontline Workforce

The expanded Augie offering brings the transformative power of Generative AI to manufacturing frontline operations. This full suite of GenAI tools includes dedicated assistants for Troubleshooting, Operations, Data Insights, Content Creation, as well as GenAI-as-a-Service

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir , the provider of the world's most complete connected worker platform, today announced its latest updates to Augie™, the company's generative AI assistant for industrial work.

These enhancements expand on Augie's existing capabilities, which have been in use by leading manufacturers for over a year, transforming operations and addressing the skilled labor shortage through advanced troubleshooting and real-time digital assistance to frontline workers. The new features include:

Augie Industrial Assistant 2.0

Enhancements include support for dozens of new content types, addition of patented-pending prompt-enrichment, and superior prioritization, resulting in increased accuracy and actionability.





Enhancements include support for dozens of new content types, addition of patented-pending prompt-enrichment, and superior prioritization, resulting in increased accuracy and actionability. Augie Content Assistant

Automatically convert existing digital content (Word Excel, PDF, etc) into native Augmentir Work instructions, SOPs, OPLs, CILs, Checklists, etc., accelerating deployment. Generate training, checklists, and quizzes from a wide range of source types including images, manuals, free-form tests, etc., to streamline worker training and onboarding.





Automatically convert existing digital content (Word Excel, PDF, etc) into native Augmentir Work instructions, SOPs, OPLs, CILs, Checklists, etc., accelerating deployment. Generate training, checklists, and quizzes from a wide range of source types including images, manuals, free-form tests, etc., to streamline worker training and onboarding. Augie Data Assistant

Augie provides insights from any source of operational data, including standard datasets such as Skills, Standard Work, Safety, and Work Execution, as well as customer-specific datasets generated through Augmentir's report configurator. Augie eliminates the need for "report writing" and through its conversational interface answers questions, performs math, and generates graphical reports, increasing responsiveness.





Augie provides insights from any source of operational data, including standard datasets such as Skills, Standard Work, Safety, and Work Execution, as well as customer-specific datasets generated through Augmentir's report configurator. Augie eliminates the need for "report writing" and through its conversational interface answers questions, performs math, and generates graphical reports, increasing responsiveness. Augie Extensibility Assistant

Augie increases the productivity of developers building new functions and supporting existing user-defined functions within Augmentir's extensibility framework. Augmentir's unique Platform-as-a-Service offering empowers customers and partners to create unique solutions that solve critical business challenges—a capability that no other platform on the market offers.





Augie increases the productivity of developers building new functions and supporting existing user-defined functions within Augmentir's extensibility framework. Augmentir's unique Platform-as-a-Service offering empowers customers and partners to create unique solutions that solve critical business challenges—a capability that no other platform on the market offers. Augie Industrial GenAI-as-a-Service

As an industry first, Augie exposes its GenAI capabilities as APIs within Augmentir's extensibility framework. This allows companies and partners to create innovative, customized GenAI solutions tailored to business, or industry-specific needs and use cases. Commonly used APIs include: translateText enabling on-the-fly translation of dynamic content, and imageQA, enabling direct comparison or summarization of images, supporting critical applications in Quality, Safety, and Operations.

"We're excited to bring the transformative power of generative AI to industrial frontline operational processes," said Russ Fadel, CEO of Augmentir. "Just as we have seen GenAI deliver transformational value to the consumer and enterprise, the Augie Suite provides the tools to enable companies to empower their frontline workers, regardless of experience, to perform with higher levels of safety and productivity. Additionally, this provides the tools for our partners to build innovative use cases to solve previously unsolvable problems."

Augmentir introduced Augie in early 2023, becoming the first software provider in the manufacturing sector to offer a generative AI solution focused on the industrial frontline workforce. Since its launch, Augie has been adopted by industry leaders across all manufacturing and production verticals, helping prevent safety and quality issues at the point of work, driving operational efficiency, and giving frontline workers the tools, guidance, and support they need to do their best work.

Augie's generative AI capabilities are built into the core of the Augmentir platform, so customers can quickly and securely leverage the latest AI advances within the framework of digital collaboration, skills management, and work execution. This allows customers to leverage existing data, documents, applications, and their existing tribal knowledge, increasing their ROI.

For more information on Augie, visit the Augmentir website .

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.