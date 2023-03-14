The Medical Voice AI provider has joined forces with the medical equipment & services distributor to bring its industry-leading speech recognition & natural language processing technology to the region

DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augnito, one of the fastest-growing AI-powered clinical speech recognition providers in the global healthcare market, recently announced an alliance with ATTIEH Medico Ltd. Together, the companies will work towards the Kingdom's Vision 2030—by streamlining, automating & digitizing clinical workflows for better patient outcomes. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's objectives include augmenting technological solutions and investing heavily in Healthcare AI. Augnito has maintained that creating a state-of-the-art infrastructure for clinical documentation via electronic medical records (EMRs) and electronic health systems (EHRs) will form the backbone for any holistic, centralized healthcare network.

Augnito Announces Partnership With ATTIEH Medico To Enhance Medical Documentation In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

With a shared vision of excellence in research, user-experience and augmented patient care, both Augnito and ATTIEH Medico look forward to servicing key customers in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Having chosen to partner with Augnito over several other legacy VR solution providers, Ahmed El-Naji, CEO, ATTIEH Medico had this to say, "Apart from offering an excellent service and quality products, Augnito brings a lot of core competencies to the table. The founder, Rustom Lawyer, has over 20 years of experience in building premier clinical documentation solutions. Besides their strong presence in India and the UK, among other global markets, Augnito's products are loved by the medical professionals that use them. In three short years, they have reduced clinical documentation timelines, helped mitigate physician burnout, increased revenue for healthcare organisations, reduced insurance claim rejections, and improved overall patient outcomes."

Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Augnito is extremely optimistic about the potential to revolutionize healthcare in the Kingdom via state-of-the-art Medical Voice AI solutions. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has shown great ambition to adopt sophisticated technologies and artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector. Over the past few years, we have seen unprecedented innovation, drive and vision to create a modern healthcare infrastructure in the region. It gives us immense pride to partner with an institution that has over 30 years of experience and excellence in the sector. We look forward to a mutually beneficial and rewarding association," he says.

Augnito's Medical Voice AI has already been adopted by several leading hospitals in the region, including King Abdul Aziz Hospital. It supports the entire language of medicine, covering specialties such as General Medicine, Oncology, Cardiology, General Surgery, Radiology & many more. It comprehends all global accents, without any voice training requirements. Apart from the fact that Augnito's AI is self-learning from millions of dictations across the world, it is also regularly updated to recognize newly approved FDA drugs and procedures.

Augnito's products are secure, cloud-based SaaS solutions that eliminate any server or hosting complications. Users can get started with absolutely no investment in infrastructure. It is locally hosted, region specific, GDPR, HIPAA compliant and ISO 27001 certified. However, the company also offers On-Premise Networks, allowing enterprises to take complete control of their network environment.

About ATTIEH Medico

For over 30 years, ATTIEH Medico has been known for combining innovative healthcare technologies, medical systems, educational and industrial labs, workflow management, and consulting and support services—in order to help customers achieve sustainable medical and financial outcomes. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-based organisation's expansive product portfolio covers a range of medical fields and medical supplies. Partnering with pre-eminent global companies, the group is committed to improving patient care in a range of medical fields—including Diagnostic Imaging, ENT, Surgery, Neurophysiology, Oncology, Psychiatry, IT-PACs, and many more.

About Augnito

Augnito is an intuitive and advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, revolutionizing clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Their cloud-based AI speech recognition technology enables ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy, anywhere, from any device. Augnito helps streamline clinical workflows, makes healthcare intelligence securely accessible, and ensures that physicians have more time to concentrate on their primary concern: patient care. Their solutions are currently in use at more than 300 hospitals, across more than 20 countries.

