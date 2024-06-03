Augnito Appoints Hamza Moftah as Associate Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in the GCC Region

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augnito , a leading provider of multi-lingual speech recognition, generative AI, and natural language processing technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hamza Moftah as Associate Vice President of Sales. In this role, Hamza will leverage his extensive experience to augment and lead Augnito's growth in the GCC healthcare ecosystem.

Hamza Moftah brings over 18 years of private and public sector digital health transformation expertise across the EMEA region. Built on the bedrock of nearly a decade with Oracle Health (Cerner), his career spans management consulting roles at prestigious firms such as PwC and EY, as well as significant positions in leading regional digital health and MedTech startups like Brighter and Okadoc. Hamza's specialties encompass a wide range of areas, including Digital Health Startup Partnerships (B2B2C), Consumer Digital Health, Virtual Care, Health Information System/Electronic Health Record Implementation, and IT Strategy with Roadmap.

Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder & CEO of Augnito, expressed his enthusiasm for Hamza's appointment, stating, "The GCC region is of paramount importance to us as AI innovators. Hamza's deep understanding of the digital health landscape and his ability to drive impactful change will be instrumental in our mission to empower clinicians, ensure the highest levels of quality and precision in documentation and administration, and improve patient outcomes in the region."

Piyush Arya, Chief Growth Officer at Augnito, highlighted Hamza's potential to drive the company's business growth: "Hamza's extensive experience in digital health transformation, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. His past work experience and strategic acumen will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and position us to carry out our mission of improving documentation quality, reducing claim denial rates, and improving revenue cycle management for enterprises and clinicians across the GCC."

Hamza expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am delighted to join the Augnito team and contribute to their vision of transforming healthcare through intuitive voice-based technology solutions. I firmly believe in Augnito's potential to make a significant impact in the global healthcare market, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive the company's growth and success in the GCC."

Augnito's recent partnerships with leading healthcare institutions in the Middle East, such as King's College Hospital London (Dubai), Cloud Solutions (HMG Group), Prime Healthcare, Dallah Hospitals, King Abdulaziz University Hospital, RAK Hospital, among several others, have showcased the company's commitment to driving innovation and creating significant impact for the region. Augnito's software is built-in compatible for native Arabic speakers (language and accents) and offers seamless enterprise IT solutions coupled with a differentiated approach to customer success.

With Hamza's appointment, Augnito is well positioned to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the GCC. The company is committed to providing state-of-the-art voice-based solutions that empower healthcare professionals, improve the quality and efficiency of clinical documentation, and ultimately enhance patient care.

About Augnito

Augnito is an intuitive and advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, revolutionizing clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Their proprietary AI-based clinical speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU) & generative AI technologies enable ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy, anywhere, from any device. Augnito helps streamline clinical workflows, makes healthcare intelligence securely accessible, and ensures that physicians have more time to concentrate on their primary concern: patient care. Their solutions are currently in use at more than 375 hospitals, across more than 25 countries.

For more information or assistance, please visit augnito.ai or email [email protected]

