August in Review: 12 Top Technology Press Releases

News provided byPR Newswire
Sep 08, 2025, 10:28 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire, including an SBI-Chainlink partnership and Aon's investment in a health platform.
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Honeywell Acquires SparkMeter's Data Platform and Software Technologies to Strengthen Its Portfolio of Utility Solutions The integration of these grid intelligence technologies from SparkMeter significantly enhances Honeywell Forge Performance+ for Utilities, enabling the delivery of scalable, data-driven solutions designed to modernize grid infrastructure and address the increasing demand for energy.
- SBI Group and Chainlink Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Institutional Digital Asset Adoption In Key Global Markets SBI Group and Chainlink will power use cases related to tokenized real-world assets, tokenized funds, and regulated stablecoins, with an initial focus on the Japanese market.
- Arlington Capital Partners Forms Neumo--a Champion of Government Modernization Neumo offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions that help governments modernize operations and elevate the quality of services they provide to their communities.
- Chainlink and ICE Collaborate To Bring High-Quality Forex and Precious Metals Data Onchain The use of ICE's data further enhances Chainlink's data standard, delivering an onchain experience that meets the rigorous requirements of traditional capital markets and unlocks a new class of institutional-grade application.
- Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the World's Thinnest 3D Curved Display Smartphone Measuring just 5.95mm at its thinnest point, the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ combines ultra-thin design with powerful performance, setting a new benchmark for young global users seeking both style and substance.
- 10x Genomics to Acquire Scale Biosciences The acquisition will support an ambitious multi-year product roadmap for single cell innovation – one that aims to dramatically scale both the number of cells and sample so that can be analyzed, while preserving the rich, high-quality multiomic data that researchers expect from 10x.
- ProBio Launches GMP AAV Manufacturing Services at Hopewell Facility to Advance Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing The strategic expansion is designed to meet growing industry demand for high-quality viral vector production and reflects ProBio's ongoing commitment to supporting the advancement of life-changing gene therapies.
- Gentuity LLC Announces Agreement to Collaborate with GE HealthCare to Expand Access to Advanced Intravascular Imaging Platform "We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand our relationship with GE HealthCare and look forward to bringing our advanced imaging solutions to a broader range of healthcare providers," said Desmond Adler, President of Gentuity.
- OpenText Announces Leadership Transition The company announced the appointment of James McGourlay as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. McGourlay has been with the Company for more than 25 years and has held senior roles in sales, customer operations, IT, technical support, product support and special projects.
- Skyhawk Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Discover Novel RNA-Targeting Small Molecules for Neurological Disorders The collaboration aims to expand the potential of RNA modulation in diseases where traditional approaches have proven challenging, leveraging Skyhawk's industry-leading capabilities in RNA splicing modulation and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's expertise in drug development and commercialization.
- Arclin Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Aramids Business, including Kevlar® and Nomex® Brands, from DuPont™ The acquisition will expand Arclin's portfolio to include aerospace, electrical infrastructure, electric vehicles, personal protection, and defense, while building on its strong positions in construction, infrastructure, weather and fire protection, and transportation.
- Aon Announces Strategic Investment in eMed to Scale GLP-1 Population Health Platform Strategic investment is accelerating the transformation of employer-focused obesity solutions to boost adherence, retention and deliver breakthrough health outcomes with cost savings.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article